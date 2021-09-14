CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When And Where To Expect North Dakota's Fall Foliage To Peak This Year

By Tori Jane
Only In North Dakota
Only In North Dakota
 7 days ago

Autumn is a particularly magical time of year when leaves begin to change, days get shorter, and nights get longer and chillier. It’s a time for sweater weather and pumpkin patches and, most especially, fall color. Fall color in North Dakota tends to be subtle, but if you know where to look (and about when) you can definitely still find it here. After all, it’s a northern state, and fall color tends to be pretty brilliant in northernmost places first and foremost. Luckily for us, the website SmokyMountains.com has released its annual fall color forecast, so let’s take a look at where to go and when to go there for the best fall color in North Dakota:

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VAdtM_0bvuPz6F00
Fall color in North Dakota begins a little later than one might expect; as you can see from the map below, color will be just beginning to creep in from the north down toward the end of September.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TNbaa_0bvuPz6F00
Fall is a lovely time perfect for hiking and getting scenic drives in before the chilly winter sets in.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25wl9j_0bvuPz6F00
By October 4th, leaf-changing is forecast to be well underway, with the northern part of the state seeing near-peak color as the southern half begins to catch up.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g01Cx_0bvuPz6F00
Sunflowers linger in some parts of the state through late summer and into early fall.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ARnah_0bvuPz6F00
Mid-October is thought to be when colors will be at their best, peaking throughout the north and getting very close to peak around the rest of the state.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UpdvT_0bvuPz6F00
We definitely recommend a road trip with a camera at this time of year.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bbf6A_0bvuPz6F00
By October 25th, the southwest/south-central part of the state's color will still be at its peak, but the rest of the state is forecast to be past peak at this time.

If you’d like to see the full fall color forecast map, as well as read all about the methods and science behind it (and the mechanisms of fall color), make sure to check out the official Smoky Mountains website.

What is your favorite thing about autumn in North Dakota? Tell us in the comments – we love to hear from you!

Comments / 0

Hot 97-5

National Weather Service Fall Outlook For North Dakota

As we head into a La Nina weather pattern for this fall, and winter for that matter, here's what the National Weather Service has to say about fall for North Dakota. Temps are expected to be above normal slightly. Especially for the month September. Here's a graph from NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration). The National Weather Service is a division of NOAA.
ENVIRONMENT
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In North Dakota is for people who LOVE the Peace Garden State. We publish one North Dakota article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

