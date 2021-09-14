When And Where To Expect North Dakota’s Fall Foliage To Peak This Year

Autumn is a particularly magical time of year when leaves begin to change, days get shorter, and nights get longer and chillier. It’s a time for sweater weather and pumpkin patches and, most especially, fall color. Fall color in North Dakota tends to be subtle, but if you know where to look (and about when) you can definitely still find it here. After all, it’s a northern state, and fall color tends to be pretty brilliant in northernmost places first and foremost. Luckily for us, the website SmokyMountains.com has released its annual fall color forecast, so let’s take a look at where to go and when to go there for the best fall color in North Dakota:

Fall color in North Dakota begins a little later than one might expect; as you can see from the map below, color will be just beginning to creep in from the north down toward the end of September.

Fall is a lovely time perfect for hiking and getting scenic drives in before the chilly winter sets in.

By October 4th, leaf-changing is forecast to be well underway, with the northern part of the state seeing near-peak color as the southern half begins to catch up.

Sunflowers linger in some parts of the state through late summer and into early fall.

Mid-October is thought to be when colors will be at their best, peaking throughout the north and getting very close to peak around the rest of the state.

We definitely recommend a road trip with a camera at this time of year.

By October 25th, the southwest/south-central part of the state's color will still be at its peak, but the rest of the state is forecast to be past peak at this time.

If you’d like to see the full fall color forecast map, as well as read all about the methods and science behind it (and the mechanisms of fall color), make sure to check out the official Smoky Mountains website.

