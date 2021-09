Offering to buy-out flood-prone properties statewide is among options that need to remain on the table following the severe damages of Ida, Gov. Phil Murphy said on Wednesday. "There's no amount of mitigation we can put in place that's going to keep them from the reality of the intensity and frequency of storms,” Murphy said, pointing to cases where some neighborhoods and communities are seeing repeat, severe flooding.

