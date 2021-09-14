Steelers Not Focusing On OLB Snap Counts, Just Quality Play

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost starting defensive tackle Tyson Alualu to a fractured ankle on Sunday and they have since placed the veteran on the team’s Reserve/Injured list. This means that Alualu, who has since had surgery to repair his injured ankle, will be sidelined for a very extended amount of time and quite possibly the remainder of the season. On Tuesday, the Steelers released an updated depth chart ahead of their Week 3 game against the Cincinnati Bengals and it shows Isaiah Buggs as the team’s new starting nose tackle. It also shows defensive tackle Henry Mondeaux, who was signed off the practice squad on Monday, as Buggs’ backup.

