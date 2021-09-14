CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max launch with ProMotion & Super Retina XDR display

By Malcolm Owen
Apple Insider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaunched at the "California Streaming" special event, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max offer improved cameras, ProMotion, and a smaller notch to potential customers. Revealed on Tuesday alongside Apple's iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are the premium end of Apple's smartphone range for 2021. Just like previous incarnations, the Pro models offer some extra bonuses compared to their non-Pro counterparts. Apple has retained the same 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screens as the iPhone 12 Pro, though for 2021 Apple has introduced ProMotion support. The variable screen refresh rate enables for smoother animations at up to 120Hz, though it also enables an always-on display mode.

appleinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
komando.com

The smart trick to know when your phone’s camera or mic is being used

At dinner, I mentioned that I would like to go hiking in Patagonia. I never searched for these trips or anything like it. Yet, an hour later, I started getting ads on my phone about hiking adventures in Patagonia. While there’s been no concrete evidence that your device’s microphone is...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop today

It can be difficult to choose between a tablet and a laptop, but with the Microsoft Surface products you can have both. Portability, versatility, and power are what matters when browsing these Surface Pro deals, Surface Laptop deals, student laptop deals, and laptop deals. And right now, at Best Buy, you can get $100 off the 12.4-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Touch-Screen, and $200 off the 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Touch Screen. Those are two incredibly versatile 2-in-1 laptops, for incredibly low prices.
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone

Most of the major smartphone brands offer some pretty significant trade-in promotions for users looking to upgrade their phones. Major players, like Apple, will give you a substantial amount of credit when you trade in your older device, but why is that promotion so beneficial to the company?. A new...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone X#Iphone 12#Xdr#Super Retina#The Pro Max#Haptic Touch#Hdr#Cpu#Neural Engine#Sensor Shift#Sierra Blue#Tb
Android Headlines

How To Clear Up Space On Your Android Phone

Every smartphone comes with limited storage space for your files, whether we’re talking about pictures, videos, or any other type of file. You may want to pay attention to those, as you can fill up your storage really fast, especially if you don’t have plenty of it. Luckily, clearing up space on your Android phone is easy, and in this article, we’ll show you how to do it. Do note that this procedure does vary a bit from one phone to the next.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

The Apple Watch 7 just got announced, so the Series 6 and SE are super cheap

Big news for Apple fans! The Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch was just announced, with some interesting upgrades from previous versions. The Series 7 didn’t get a major redesign, but it does feature a new curved edge display. The Retina screen is 20% larger than its previous iteration, and the crack-resistant crystal cover is 50% thicker than before. The larger screen can now show 50% more text and even a full keyboard, making answering texts on the fly even easier.
ELECTRONICS
Fox 32 Chicago

Apple warns iPhone owners not to do this with their devices

CHICAGO - Apple is cautioning iPhone owners against mounting their devices directly to high-power motorcycles. A new message on its support site says that vibrations can ruin the optical image stabilization and autofocus functions on iPhone cameras. The warning says that "long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency...
CELL PHONES
CNET

iPhone 13 Pro Max vs. iPhone 12 Pro Max: How Apple's latest Pro models stack up

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple has taken the wraps off the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone Pro Max, its new luxe smartphones meant to succeed the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The announcement was made at Apple's product launch event on Tuesday, where the company also unveiled the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini. The latest Pro models offer some new design features, including a smaller notch, but the biggest changes include longer battery life, three new cameras, a 120Hz display and a maximum storage capacity of 1TB, which is double the storage in last year's Pro models. If you want specific numbers, scroll down to the bottom of this pace to see a side-by-side specs chart.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
theapplepost.com

Apple discontinues iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

With the launch of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max today, Apple has updated its iPhone lineup, discontinuing the previous-generation iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, while keeping the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini available to customers at a new, lower price point. Apple’s...
CELL PHONES
Florida Star

Apple Confirms Launch Event, Expected To Unveil IPhone 13

WASHINGTON — Tech giant Apple recently announced that it will be holding an event on Sept. 14. The company is expected to launch the iPhone 13 series during its event titled ‘California Streaming‘. It will be another virtual event broadcast from Apple Park. The tech giant usually announces the year’s new iPhones at the fall event, and this year’s entry […]
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple iOS 15: News, features, and more

Every year, Apple breathes new life into the iPhone with an update to iOS, the phone’s operating system. Last year, iOS 14 brought a relatively major update, with features like home screen widgets and the App Library. Then, Apple announced iOS 15. It’s set to make just as much of an impact on our daily lives. iOS 15 has officially been released to the public. That means that it has gone through months of beta testing, and is now deemed polished enough to be ready for the public. Some features have been pushed to a later date along the way, but...
CELL PHONES
soyacincau.com

Apple iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max: Big new cameras and 120Hz displays

Ever since the iPhone 11 Pro, we’ve come to expect a new Pro and Pro Max version of Apple’s smartphones every year. The Cupertino-based tech giant have just announced the new lineup of iPhones which Tim Cook claims is their most ‘pro’ iPhone ever: the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max.
CELL PHONES
Fudzilla

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are new Apple flagships

Faster chipset, 120Hz screens, better cameras, and more. During its California Streaming event, Apple has unveiled its next-generation iPhone 13 series flagship phones, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max, with high refresh-rate displays, a better camera system, the new A15 Bionic hipset, and more. Both smartphones...
CELL PHONES
lifewire.com

Apple Reveals iPhone 13 (and mini), iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple on Tuesday unveiled the new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The latest iPhones will bring even more advancements to the cameras and processing power of Apple’s smartphone lineup. The company showcased three new models during Tuesday’s Apple event, including the base iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The team only briefly mentioned the fourth model, the iPhone 13 mini.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Super early iPhone 14 (Pro Max) renders leak, shows Apple will drop the notch for a punch hole

Yesterday, Apple sent out invites for an event scheduled for Tuesday, September 14. That launch is for the iPhone 13 series among other products it plans to unveil next week. While there are lots of folks excited about the next-gen iPhones, a fresh leak has revealed their excitement should be directed at next year’s iPhone 14. Yes, the iPhone 14 just leaked and it brings big changes.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: Specifications

Apple finally unveiled the brand new iPhone 13 series at its Apple Fall Event. The company also announced the new Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch. The new iPhone 13 series features the iPhone 13 mini, the standard iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max premium flagships. Additionally, Apple also unveiled the iPad (9th generation), and the new iPad mini. In today’s guide, we’ll take a closer look at the iPhone 13 Pro Max specifications.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy