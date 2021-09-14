iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max launch with ProMotion & Super Retina XDR display
Launched at the "California Streaming" special event, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max offer improved cameras, ProMotion, and a smaller notch to potential customers. Revealed on Tuesday alongside Apple's iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are the premium end of Apple's smartphone range for 2021. Just like previous incarnations, the Pro models offer some extra bonuses compared to their non-Pro counterparts. Apple has retained the same 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screens as the iPhone 12 Pro, though for 2021 Apple has introduced ProMotion support. The variable screen refresh rate enables for smoother animations at up to 120Hz, though it also enables an always-on display mode.appleinsider.com
Comments / 0