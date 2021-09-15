Here’s everything Apple announced at its event this morning
It’s September, which generally means two things: We’re blasting Earth, Wind, and Fire on repeat, and Apple will announce a new iPhone (or four). Right on schedule, Apple held a remote event this morning, streaming kinda-sorta-live from its Cupertino campus. Whether you didn’t have time to watch the entire hour-long stream or just want the highlights, we’ve got you — as usual, we’ve boiled the whole thing down to the bullet points.techcrunch.com
Comments / 2