I feel like every day there’s a new pregnancy announcement in Hollywood—maybe it’s because I’m pregnant and hyper-aware, or maybe the 2021 baby boom is real, despite what’s been reported on the news. Either way, many of us who are expecting are constantly on the lookout for ways to keep our skin smooth during this time of rapid change (and stretching!), and some options are better than others. Here, actress Ashley Tisdale shares her product of choice, as well as some of her other beauty must-haves.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO