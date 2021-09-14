CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terence Crawford, Shawn Porter reach deal for Nov. 20 showdown

By Michael Rosenthal
 7 days ago
Tom Pennington / Getty Images

Finally.

Terence Crawford will face his first significant test at 147 pounds when he defends his WBO title against former champ Shawn Porter on Nov. 20 at Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas, ESPN has reported.

Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) is one of best fighters in the world – he’s No. 1 on Boxing Junkie’s pound-for-pound list – and will be making the fight defense of his title.

However, he hasn’t faced a serious threat since he took the title from Jeff Horn by a ninth-round knockout form Jeff Horn in June 2018. He has beaten Jose Benavidez, Amir Khan, Egidijus Kavaliasuskas and Kell Brook since then.

Porter (31-3-1, 17 KOs) is a level above those fighters. He most-recently shut out limited Sebastian Formella in August of last year but pushed IBF and WBC titleholder Errol Spence Jr. to his limits 11 months before that, losing a split decision and his WBC belt.

Porter also has victories over Danny Garcia and Yordenis Ugas, high-level triumphs Crawford can’t match. Crawford’s most significant victory might be his decision over Viktor Postol at 140 in 2016.

Thus, a victory over Porter would add legitimacy to his welterweight resume. He also was a former 140-pound champion.

“I’m very excited,” Crawford told ESPN. “Now I can show my talent and maybe I can show something for the general public, something that they’ve never seen before. Because I don’t believe that I’ve showed them my best yet.”

Porter also sees the fight as a significant opportunity.

“It’s extremely big,” he told ESPN. “… Experience means nothing if you don’t use it, but my record speaks for itself. Everyone’s seen what I’ve done, every experience that I’ve had, I’ve held onto them and I’ve used them to my advantage.

“When you consider the experience in this fight and me having more experience than Terence Crawford, that is a fact. … When I say the fight between me and Terence Crawford is going to be great, it’s gonna be great.

“When I say I have what it takes to beat him, don’t sleep on that, believe that. I do.”

Crawford had been unable to reach a deal with the other top welterweights in part because of promotional and managerial affiliation. Crawford is handled by Top Rank, Spence, Porter and others by Premier Boxing Champions.

The WBO ordered the fight between Crawford and Porter, which evidently was the catalyst to Crawford finally getting such a matchup. And it happened none too soon: Crawford, 33, could be in the latter stages of his peak period. Porter also is 33.

The Nov. 20 fight reportedly is the last under Crawford’s contract with Top Rank.

MMAmania.com

Vitor Belfort ups the stakes, offers $40 million for winner take all fight with Canelo Alvarez

Can we have one night of fighting where Jake and Logan Paul aren’t brought up, please?. Because it certainly didn’t happen on Saturday night during Triller’s Holyfield vs. Belfort event, where both Vitor Belfort and Anderson Silva expressed their desire to fight the Paul brothers. And it’s hard to blame them too much: it’s the biggest money fight for the least amount of effort. As Donald Trump told Junior Dos Santos during their Triller play-by-play, “Pick a nice easy celebrity.”
TENNIS
BoxingNews24.com

Anthony Joshua wins ugly against Usyk says Andre Ward

By Chris Williams: Andre Ward predicts an “ugly” win over challenger Oleksandr Usyk on September 25th in their much-anticipated fight at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in North London England. Ward says he’s changed his mind several times about who will win the Joshua vs. Usyk fight, but right now, he’s...
COMBAT SPORTS
