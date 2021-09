Times a-tickin' for Newsom: We are just a few hours away from polls closing in California, where voters are deciding whether or not they should recall their governor, Democrat Gavin Newsom, and potentially replace him with a conservative idiot. According to CNN, the first ballot drop—which will be released right after voting ends at 8 PM PT—is likely to lean blue. After, we can expect to see "more Republican votes as in-person ballots come in" then another wave of mail-in ballots.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO