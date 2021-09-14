CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TPT Global Tech's SaaS Division's Gaming Social Media APP "VOICOPS" is LIVE!

buffalonynews.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTPT's APP provides a unique gaming experience for Amazon's highly anticipated Medieval New World video game. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ('TPTW or TPT Global Tech') (OTCQB:TPTW) www.tptglobaltech.com based in San Diego, California, a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical technology, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions, today announced its SAAS (Software as a Service) Division's Gaming Social Media App 'VOICOPS' is now LIVE and available in perfect time for Amazon's Medieval New World video game! 'VOICOPS' is the company's first gaming-focused APP and provides REAL-TIME Looking-for-Group (LFG) function and a speedy way for gamers to group-up live in our App with live audio chat 'Chat ROOMS'. The VOICOPS Gaming Social Media App also allows for unlimited users to join the audience mode to listen-in on the action from each team. 'VOICOPS' features several built-in social media functions for gamers to post articles, videos of game-play, and direct links to YouTube videos.

