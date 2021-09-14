CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper College soccer teams get ready for games at Western Nebraska CC

By Jack Nowlin
Star-Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Casper College soccer teams continue Region IX play Wednesday when the Thunderbirds travel to Scottsbluff to take on Western Nebraska Community College. The T-Birds' women's team (4-3-0, 1-1-0 Region IX) is coming off a 1-0 shutout of No. 7 Laramie County Community College in which Grace Conner netted the game-winner off an assist from Danielle Greminger in the 72nd minute and freshman goalkeeper Rebecca Swain made seven saves.

trib.com

#College Soccer#Western Texas College#Thunderbirds#The T Birds#Casper College#Lccc

