Casper College soccer teams get ready for games at Western Nebraska CC
The Casper College soccer teams continue Region IX play Wednesday when the Thunderbirds travel to Scottsbluff to take on Western Nebraska Community College. The T-Birds' women's team (4-3-0, 1-1-0 Region IX) is coming off a 1-0 shutout of No. 7 Laramie County Community College in which Grace Conner netted the game-winner off an assist from Danielle Greminger in the 72nd minute and freshman goalkeeper Rebecca Swain made seven saves.trib.com
