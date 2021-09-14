Wife of Fallen Marine Gives Birth To Baby Girl
Almost a month ago on August 26, 2021, 13 US Service members were killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul International Airport in Afghanistan. Among the 13 that were killed was Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, 20 of Jackson. He was a proud Marine who excelled at his job and had great pride in what he was sent overseas to do. One Marine had this to say about Rylee, “He handled all of the madness better than any of us. He helped so many people.”929thelake.com
