Wife of Fallen Marine Gives Birth To Baby Girl

There's a little more love in Jennifer Love Hewitt's life! The 42-year-old actress and her husband, Brian Hallisay, have welcomed their third child, a baby boy!. On Thursday, Hewitt announced the news via Instagram by sharing a photo of her baby bump with writing on it. "Well, this is how my kids sent me to the hospital. My belly was a big hit," she captioned the photo before sharing the quote, "It is said that women leave their bodies in labor… they travel to the stars to collect the souls of their babies, and return to this world together."

