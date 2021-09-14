CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wife of Fallen Marine Gives Birth To Baby Girl

Cover picture for the articleAlmost a month ago on August 26, 2021, 13 US Service members were killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul International Airport in Afghanistan. Among the 13 that were killed was Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, 20 of Jackson. He was a proud Marine who excelled at his job and had great pride in what he was sent overseas to do. One Marine had this to say about Rylee, “He handled all of the madness better than any of us. He helped so many people.”

VIDEO: Lummis celebrates birth of fallen Wyoming Marine’s daughter in Senate speech

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming’s United States Sen. Cynthia Lummis delivered a speech on the floor of the U.S. Senate on Tuesday in tribute to fallen Marine Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum, who was among 13 service members killed on August 26 in a suicide bombing at the Kabul, Afghanistan airport as they helped with evacuation efforts during the U.S. pullout of the 20-year war.
Baby of Fallen Wyoming Marine Rylee McCollum is Born

Fallen Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum's baby has been born. It has been almost one month since the Wyoming native was killed by a suicide bomber in Afghanistan. The photos above are from Jiennah Crayton's Facebook page. As of Tuesday morning at 4 am these photos had been shared over 5000 times. Hundreds of well wishes had poured in.
