Danville, KY

Prayer vigil held for healthcare workers

By Jeff Moreland
Advocate Messenger
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 75 people gathered at Weisiger Park in downtown Danville Thursday evening to show their support for local healthcare workers. Brent Godsey, family minister at Indian Hills Christian Church, said the idea was brought to his attention by a local leader who saw the idea online as other communities held similar events. The leader asked to remain anonymous, and said she wanted to help because of heart-wrenching stories she had heard from friends who work in healthcare.

