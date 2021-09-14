Fashion house in backlash over 'racist' $1,190 sweatpants

CBS has scrapped all the footage for its upcoming show The Activist and will start filming from scratch after intense criticism of the show’s dystopian setup, which pitted activists against each other before a panel of celebrity judges as they vied for likes on social media and funding from G20 leaders. Usher, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Julianne Hough had been tapped as the judges. The show’s new format, a one-time special, will follow the format of a documentary rather than a competition. Originally set to begin airing Oct. 22, the show has been postponed with no new air date. CBS, Global Citizen, and Live Nation said in a joint statement, “It has become apparent the format of the show as announced distracts from the vital work these incredible activists do in their communities every day. The push for global change is not a competition and requires a global effort.” Global Citizen, a producing partner with CBS, said in a statement: “Global activism centers on collaboration and cooperation, not competition. We apologize to the activists, hosts, and the larger activist community—we got it wrong.” CBS said the six activists showcased in the new version of the show will be given a cash grant.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO