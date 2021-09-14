CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fashion house in backlash over 'racist' $1,190 sweatpants

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh end fashion label Balenciaga is facing a backlash, after critics said that a $1,190 (£860) pair of sweatpants it sells rips off black culture. The Trompe L'Oeil pants feature a built-in pair of boxer shorts peeking out from the waistband, mimicking a style popularised by hip hop musicians. A...

New York Post

Demand for Balenciaga plunges after ‘racist’ sweatpants outrage: data

Demand for Balenciaga products have tanked in the 48 hours since its $1,190 sagging sweatpants were dragged on social media as racist and a prime example of cultural appropriation. Demand for the Spanish fashion house fell 27 percent since the controversy erupted online, according to data from LoveTheSales.com, a London-based...
Tyla

People Are Losing It Over Mother In Law’s ‘Champagne’ Guest Dress

A bride-to-be's Reddit thread has caused quite a stir, for the fact that her mother-in-law has chosen to wear a dress that looks suspiciously similar to a wedding dress. Posted in the 'Dressed like a bride' forum, the bride-to-be shared a screenshot of a conversation she'd had with her future mother-in-law, complete with a photo of the dress in question, and Redditers were naturally shocked by the choice of attire.
Daily Mail

Balenciaga is accused of cultural appropriation over its $1,190 luxury sweatpants which feature hip hop style boxers band peeking out from the waistband

A pair of $1,190 designer sweatpants are causing quite a stir, after multiple critics accused the design as a form of cultural appropriation. Designed by prominent Spanish fashion brand Balenciaga, the 'Tropme-L'oeil' grey sweatpants feature an exposed boxer short built-in above the waistband - a style made famous in hip hop culture during the 90s.
hypebeast.com

Balenciaga Attracts Criticism For $1,190 USD "Sagging" Sweatpants

Balenciaga has attracted scrutiny over a pair of pants it released for the Fall/Winter 2021 season. Dubbed the “Trompe-L’Oeil Sweatpants,” the bottoms, which retail for $1,190 USD are designed to appear with an exposed boxer short above the waistband. But many on social media are pointing out that the luxury...
KTVZ

Fashion designer called out for cultural appropriation over its $1,190 pants

A prominent fashion designer behind a $1,190 pair of sweatpants has been lambasted by some fashion and Black history experts for what they say is cultural appropriation. The gray Balenciaga sweatpants, which feature what looks like the top of a pair of boxers peeking out from the waistband, sparked controversy after a TikTok user posted a brief video on September 2 of the pants at what appeared to be a store.
crfashionbook.com

Is TikTok Taking Over Fashion Week?

Few industry figureheads remain in the front rows of now influencer-studded runway shows. Beginning during the rise of fashion bloggers in the 2010s and leading to the pandemic's social media revolution of TikTok, a reckoning of who's-who fashion week culture is well underway. Exchanged for video clips and Instagram coverage,...
wccbcharlotte.com

