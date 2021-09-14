BPD asks the community to identify assault suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department asks the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon and felony vandalism. The incident happened at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7 in the 4500 block of Hughes Lane, police said. The accused tried to strike a victim with a golf club, though the victim was not injured. Then, the suspect used the golf club to damage the victim’s vehicle before fleeing, according to the BPD’s news release.