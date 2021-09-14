CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
See 100+ homes around the world In 24-hr IKEA Festival

By Jules Yap
IKEA Hackers
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIKEA will open its doors to its first ever global festival on September 16, celebrating the best of life at home. The mothership has already lined up an impressive list of home tours, cooking classes, concerts and home makeovers for the 24-hour virtual festival. And she’s calling us all to attend.

ikeahackers.net

#Home Cooking#Club Music#In The World#Ikea Festival#My Home Turf Home#Pasta Queen#Instagram A#Zuli#Home Visits Welcome#Ikea Museum Go#Ikea News Travel#Home Makeovers Ideas#Kitchen Talks Join#British
travelawaits.com

These Are My 9 Favorite Gardens To Visit Around The World

Gardens divide opinions. Some like them ornamental, others wild. Some prefer large, organized gardens with follies, others prefer small, hideaway places. That said, everybody loves Giverny, Monet’s Garden in France because it not only showcases exactly how it has inspired the painter, but it is also beautiful in every season.
HOME & GARDEN
travelnoire.com

Beware: Travelers Share Tourist Traps Around The World

Posed the question, “what are some of the worst tourist traps you have encountered? And, what can be done to catch it beforehand?”. Redditors went IN and shared the dark side of travel. Read on to learn some tourist traps to avoid around the world. “Walking along the street and...
TRAVEL
IKEA Hackers

Make A Fun Play Structure At Home: Brunoland now open!

The history of this play structure project began while we were in lockdown here in Spain, back in May 2020. My name is Pedro and I’m the father of a three and a half year old boy: Bruno. After seeing how one of the safety measures to stop the pandemic...
HOME & GARDEN
