Pretzel Beer Has Arrived and It's Making Us Thirsty

The death knell has finally sounded for Arby's beloved potato cakes and fans of the starchy comfort food are devastated. According to The Takeout, Arby's has confirmed it themselves — potato cakes are out and crinkle fries are permanently in. How the company could think that crinkle fries, a sometimes soggy and pale potato product, could in any way compete with the crispy on the outside, soft on the inside goodness of a potato cake is a mystery. We get that the chain must have its reasons, and it did warn us back in May, but the substitution of crinkle fries just makes the whole thing worse.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO