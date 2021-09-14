Pretzel Beer Has Arrived and It's Making Us Thirsty
Beer and pretzels have been BFFs forever but now, just in time for Oktoberfest, you can enjoy the first-ever brewski actually infused with the salty snack. There are some combinations that are simply matches made in heaven: peanut butter and jelly, caviar and champagne, and pretzels and beer. No one knows this better than German-style pretzel manufacturer Snyder’s of Hanover and craft beer producer Captain Lawrence Brewing Co., so they got together to launch SnyderBier, the first-ever pretzel-infused beer. Whether gathering with friends in your backyard biergarten, or crashing cozily on the couch with some bratwurst and your favorite stein, SnyderBier is the perfect accompaniment to this year's Oktoberfest celebrations.www.rachaelraymag.com
