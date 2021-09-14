CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Pretzel Beer Has Arrived and It's Making Us Thirsty

By Tara Cox
rachaelraymag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeer and pretzels have been BFFs forever but now, just in time for Oktoberfest, you can enjoy the first-ever brewski actually infused with the salty snack. There are some combinations that are simply matches made in heaven: peanut butter and jelly, caviar and champagne, and pretzels and beer. No one knows this better than German-style pretzel manufacturer Snyder’s of Hanover and craft beer producer Captain Lawrence Brewing Co., so they got together to launch SnyderBier, the first-ever pretzel-infused beer. Whether gathering with friends in your backyard biergarten, or crashing cozily on the couch with some bratwurst and your favorite stein, SnyderBier is the perfect accompaniment to this year's Oktoberfest celebrations.

www.rachaelraymag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Worst McDonald's Breakfast Item According To 30% Of People

For those that still visit McDonald's for breakfast, it's no secret that fans have their favorite breakfast items that are a constant go-to. According to Thrillist, the fast food chain has slipped in recent years within the breakfast category, which might be why it's decided to roll out new menu items, like a pull-apart glazed donut, to try to win people back. However, they've tried and failed with that one before, and people don't seem overly enthused to even try it this time around.
RESTAURANTS
fox5atlanta.com

Snyder's of Hanover releases pretzel beer

Snyder's of Hanover has revealed a twisted new beer just in time for Oktoberfest. The company has teamed up with Captain Lawrence Brewing Company for Snyder's first-ever pretzel beer. It's called Snyder Bier and it's brewed with Snyder's of Hanover's pretzels. The beers are available for a limited time in...
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

This Popular Restaurant Chain Is Adding a Brand New Cheesecake to Its Menu

There are few things more exciting for foodies than seeing their favorite restaurants add new dishes to their menus. Fans of one beloved national restaurant chain The Cheesecake Factory are in luck this September, now that the eatery has added a delicious new cheesecake to its dessert lineup. And for those who need a bit more incentive to grab some dessert, this little slice of heaven even gives back to those in need.
RESTAURANTS
WLWT 5

This Ohio ice cream shop serving up giant, picture-worthy milkshakes

An ice cream shop in Ohio is serving up giant milkshakes that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Terry's Ice Cream Dairy Bar, located in Lynchburg, has over 20 kinds of Crazy Shakes, all stacked high with toppings like cotton candy, marshmallows, cake, donuts and more. The ice cream...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Style#Food Drink#Beverages#German#Lawrence Brewing Co#Snyderbier#Pretzels Nuts#Popcorn#Campbell Snacks
browneyedbaker.com

The Weekend Dish: 9/18/2021

We’re still having some humid days close to 80 degrees here, so I am MORE than ready to usher in sweatshirt and hot cocoa weather! I spied highs in the 60’s next week, so I’m obviously thrilled 🤩. Do you have anything on your fall bucket list for this year?
THEATER & DANCE
Food Network

Snyder’s of Hanover Debuts Pretzel Beer for Oktoberfest and It’s Brewed with Actual Pretzels

Who’s ready to celebrate Oktoberfest from their own home? In honor of the annual holiday, pretzel makers Snyder’s of Hanover teamed up with Captain Lawrence Brewing Company to create a product that blends the iconic flavor of the former’s slow-baked traditional German-style pretzels with the latter’s tasty craft beers. The result is something called SnyderBier — the first-ever Snyder’s of Hanover pretzel beer collection.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Bud Light's newest beer has zero carbs

The newest version of Bud Light is even lighter. Anheuser-Busch has announced the launch of Bud Light Next, the company's first-ever zero-carb beer. The beverage, which hits shelves in early 2022, comes as health-conscious customers have gravitated toward light beers in recent years — and beer in general is in the middle of a big resurgence.
DRINKS
Robb Report

The Fall Drinking Guide: The World’s Oldest Single Malt Scotch Is $120,000. Here’s How It Tastes.

It was February, 1940. As the dark clouds of war gathered on the Scottish horizon Mr. George Urquot and his father, John, poured whisky from the Glenlivet distillery into an American oak barrel that their company, the luxury grocers Gordon & MacPhail, had just shipped in from Spain. George, the “Grandfather of Single Malt,” who many credit with predicting the segue from blends into single-estate whiskies, was preparing to join the Seaforth Islanders in the war effort. As the world prepared to descend into global conflict, all goods—including the raw materials to make whisky—were being rationed, meaning Scotland’s most famous export...
DRINKS
SPY

Best Dark Chocolates to Satisfy Your Sweet (but Not Too Sweet) Tooth

Chocolate is among the most beloved delicacies globally, but we all have our own particular way of enjoying this treat. While some may prefer the sweetness of milk chocolate or white chocolate, others prefer the pure spicy richness of dark chocolate. Dark chocolate is unique to other chocolates in that it has valid health benefits. It’s not just delicious but also a powerful source of antioxidants and may even reduce the risk of heart disease. But chances are we are not eating that after dinner square of dark chocolate, ideally paired with a glass of red wine, just because of the health...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

A Dreaded Moment Has Seemingly Arrived For Fans Of Arby's Potato Cakes

The death knell has finally sounded for Arby's beloved potato cakes and fans of the starchy comfort food are devastated. According to The Takeout, Arby's has confirmed it themselves — potato cakes are out and crinkle fries are permanently in. How the company could think that crinkle fries, a sometimes soggy and pale potato product, could in any way compete with the crispy on the outside, soft on the inside goodness of a potato cake is a mystery. We get that the chain must have its reasons, and it did warn us back in May, but the substitution of crinkle fries just makes the whole thing worse.
FOOD & DRINKS
100fmrockford.com

Pretzel City Brewfest will feature more than 150 beers

FREEPORT— Quench your thirst on Sept. 25 from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Pretzel City Brewfest. In a modern outdoor setting in downtown Freeport, you will be able to taste more than 150 beers from local and national breweries. This event will also feature food trucks and competitive games.
FOOD & DRINKS
allears.net

PHOTOS: An Important Addition Has Arrived at EPCOT’s Space 220

We’re just days away from the official opening of Space 220 at EPCOT. The new restaurant will take guests 220 miles above the Earth’s surface to “dine in space.” It will feature a unique menu and atmosphere and it opens to the public on September 20th. Today, when checking out the future location, we noticed a BIG new addition!
LIFESTYLE
97ZOK

A Tiny Town Is Supposedly Home Of Illinois’ Best Fried Chicken

Is it real or is it hype? People are said to be "going crazy" for this fried chicken restaurant. As a teen, I lived in Dixon, Illinois for a short time, and while there, I became very familiar with the Candlelight Inn in Sterling and their famed Chicken George. The love affair has lasted far into adulthood but this isn't about Chicken George.
ILLINOIS STATE
Robb Report

7 Limited Edition Whiskey Releases We Can’t Wait to Sip This Fall

Fall is a banner time for new whiskey releases, from familiar limited-edition annual series to unexpected special one-offs. Distilleries and brands know that many of us turn to brown spirits as the weather gets colder, although you can certainly enjoy bourbon, rye, scotch or any other type of whiskey all summer long. We’ve put together a list of seven hotly anticipated new whiskeys to look out for over the coming months that run the gamut from barrel-proof bourbon to a nearly three-decade-old single malt. Old Charter Oak French Oak Bourbon fans might be clamoring to find out about the 2021 Buffalo Trace...
DRINKS
aymag.com

Recipe Monday: Creamy Beef Taco Soup

‘Memba the taco soup recipe we all made the last few years, and if we eat it one more time, we might die? Yeah, that one. I have totally retired it and wanted something creamier. I found this on a Facebook post for ketogenic diet followers. But we all need more fat (I’ll save that for another discussion, but I am a health coach now. Or will be in eight days).
RECIPES
KPVI Newschannel 6

Three-Ingredient Apple Cake

Preheat oven to 350°. Grease a 9x13-inch cake pan. Beat together cake mix, pie filling and eggs until well blended (there will still be chunks of apple). Pour into prepared pan. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean. Allow to cool completely. Poke holes in the...
RECIPES
Only In Nebraska

Some Of The Best Crispy Fried Seafood In Nebraska Can Be Found At Lutfi’s Fried Fish

Fried fish might not be the first words on your lips when you think of Nebraska, but Lutfi’s Fried Fish in Omaha has proved there’s a healthy appetite for it in the state. The restaurant has two locations and has built up a dedicated following for its crispy fish dishes. Every Omaha Lutfi’s fan seems […] The post Some Of The Best Crispy Fried Seafood In Nebraska Can Be Found At Lutfi’s Fried Fish appeared first on Only In Your State.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy