Greater Washington's bank branch count hits 23-year low even as deposits surge

Greater Washington's share of bank branches is at its lowest count this century as online tools and Covid-19 accelerate the decline. Data released last week by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. shows the D.C. area lost a net 90 bank branches to fall to 1,401 among 72 financial institutions as of June 30. The amount of money held in those banks, meanwhile, swelled to $362.6 billion, up from $313.5 billion in mid-2020.