Smarter Control Vital for Modern Biopharmaceutical Production

Contract research organizations (CROs) are companies that provide contracted pharmaceutical research solutions to the biopharmaceutical and biotechnological sectors as well as academic institutions. CROs work on both medicines and medical devices and range in size from big, worldwide full-service firms to tiny specialist specialty firms to meet the needs of their clients. Formerly, pharmaceutical firms were responsible for their own discovery efforts, as well as all other aspects of bringing a medicine or medical device to market. However, all research effort required by biotechnology or pharmaceutical firms, from assay design through clinical trial planning and execution, is increasingly outsourced to CROs. Contracting or collaborating with a CRO provides a strategic benefit to biotechnological businesses, such as cost and time savings in the development and approval process of new drugs or therapeutic devices, which is projected to drive up demand for the global contract research organization services market.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 4 DAYS AGO