Humphrey Coliseum project, DWS end zone ideas reflect more ambitious MSU mindset

Nobody questions Amari Cooper’s production over six seasons, and realistically how could they when he’s hauled in 449 passes for more than 6,200 yards and 38 touchdowns since coming out of Alabama? In Dallas, Cooper has found yet another gear, logging nearly half of his total yardage (3,028), and half of his career receptions (224) and touchdowns (19) in just two and a half seasons wearing the star. He’s a four-time Pro Bowler and a game-breaking threat just about every time he touches the ball.

