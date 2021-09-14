Humphrey Coliseum project, DWS end zone ideas reflect more ambitious MSU mindset
Should Mississippi State add another non-conference win, next weekend’s visit from Louisiana State ought have Davis Wade Stadium close to complete capacity. A check today of HailState.com does show tickets remain available either side of Scott Field. The north end zone sections are taken, as are of course all premium seats, suites, and club levels. So, too, the field-level booths behind the south end zone, too. The placement and for that matter appearance does not hurt their popularity with residents.247sports.com
Comments / 0