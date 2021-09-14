CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Humphrey Coliseum project, DWS end zone ideas reflect more ambitious MSU mindset

By David H. Murray
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShould Mississippi State add another non-conference win, next weekend’s visit from Louisiana State ought have Davis Wade Stadium close to complete capacity. A check today of HailState.com does show tickets remain available either side of Scott Field. The north end zone sections are taken, as are of course all premium seats, suites, and club levels. So, too, the field-level booths behind the south end zone, too. The placement and for that matter appearance does not hurt their popularity with residents.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 1 Major Program Might Be Fading

The recruitment of five-star quarterback prospect Arch Manning continues to heat up. Manning, the son of Cooper and the nephew of Peyton and Eli, is the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class. He’s already received scholarship offers from several major programs. The Isidore Newman prospect has scheduled visits to...
FOOTBALL
Northern Virginia Daily

Kokkonen reflects on 'tough' decision to end Generals' season

QUICKSBURG — Mountain View coach Kyle Kokkonen called last Friday one of the toughest days he’s had since he’s been at the school. The Mountain View varsity football coach had to tell his players that they were canceling the season due to the low numbers on the team. “It was...
QUICKSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
247Sports

Mississippi State to host four official visitors

Mississippi State (2-1) will host the LSU Tigers (3-0) this weekend at 11 AM on Saturday. The ESPN broadcast will have a lot of eyes on the Bulldog football program. The SEC opener for both teams will also lead dozens of college football prospects to Starkville to see the game in person. Four of those recruits will do so as official guests of the University.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
247Sports

Ole Miss’ Boogerd, Stevenson earn SEC cross country weekly honors

Ole Miss Athletics Media Relations Release | Ole Miss women’s cross country student-athletes Skylar Boogerd (SEC Women’s Runner of the Week) and Addy Stevenson (SEC Women’s Freshman Runner of the Week) have both been honored with weekly awards by the SEC on Tuesday afternoon. Boogerd – a native of Atoka,...
SPORTS
247Sports

Weekly Presser Notes: Mean Green look in mirror after blowout loss

At its weekly press conference on Tuesday afternoon, North Texas made it clear it is ready to put its 40-6 loss to UAB in the rearview and focus on beating Louisiana Tech this week. The blowout loss to the Blazers featured blemishes on both sides of the ball, forcing the Mean Green to take a few steps back and reassess.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Howland
247Sports

Upcoming official visits for 2022 four-star forward Kimani Hamilton

This summer 247Sports four-star prospect Kimani Hamilton took in unofficial visits to Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Alabama. Next month the 2022 small forward from Clinton High School will resume that process of visiting SEC campuses. Hamilton is rated as the nation's No. 25 small forward and the state's top-rated...
EDUCATION
247Sports

Q&A: BJ Ojulari talks award, Mississippi State, coach Carter

The reigning SEC defensive lineman of the week, BJ Ojulari met with the media Tuesday afternoon fielding questions about individual players, schemes, and Mississippi State. After posting 2.5 sacks against Central Michigan in the convincing 49-21 home win, Ojulari and the Tigers take a trip to Mississippi State to face the Bulldogs at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bo Nix engaged to Auburn cheerleader Izzy Smoke

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is leading the Tigers against Penn State on Saturday, but he celebrated a major win before the season. Nix and his girlfriend, Izzy Smoke, a Tigers cheerleader, are engaged. The couple announced the news on Aug. 2, with Smoke posting a photo of the 2 celebrating the occasion at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
AUBURN, AL
The Clemson Insider

Tigers get into the end zone

Clemson scored its first touchdown of the 2021 season on a four yard run by D.J. Uiagalelei to give it a 7-0 lead over South Carolina State with 11:38 to play in the first quarter. The scoring drive covered 72 (...)
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humphrey Coliseum#Dws#Msu#South End#Basketball#College Football#Bulldog
chatsports.com

More than a mindset, Amari Cooper seeks to prove himself as the best receiver in the league

Nobody questions Amari Cooper’s production over six seasons, and realistically how could they when he’s hauled in 449 passes for more than 6,200 yards and 38 touchdowns since coming out of Alabama? In Dallas, Cooper has found yet another gear, logging nearly half of his total yardage (3,028), and half of his career receptions (224) and touchdowns (19) in just two and a half seasons wearing the star. He’s a four-time Pro Bowler and a game-breaking threat just about every time he touches the ball.
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

NC State LB Payton Wilson suffers season-ending injury vs. MSU

---------- STARKVILLE, MISS. -- NC State linebacker Payton Wilson suffered an injury during the first half of Saturday's matchup with Mississippi State and was immediately taken to the locker room. Following x-rays conducted during the game, Wilson returned to the sidelines for the Wolfpack, but did so without pads. The...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Veteran Vols DL Solomon 'making strides' coming off season debut

After starting a combined 15 games in his first two years at Tennessee, Aubrey Solomon found himself in an unusual situation at the start of this season. Relegated to scout-team duties earlier this year, the fifth-year senior watched from the sideline while Tennessee played 10 or more players on the defensive line during each of its first two games.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy