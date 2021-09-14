How A Denver Woman's Tesla Caught Two Vandals Red-handed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A man in Colorado Springs is charged with being part of a crime ring that stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of fuel. Investigators say the criminals used stolen credit card numbers to purchase large quantities of diesel fuel at a Kum and Go in Colorado Springs. Jose Romero-Bizuela (credit: Colorado Springs Police) The crimes started in the Denver metro area, police say, and moved south. Police believe the suspects were using modified, full size pick-up trucks to carry the fuel. They also allegedly used gift cards which were reencoded with stolen credit card information to pay for it. Police say Jose Romero Bizuela had 750 gallons of fuel in a fuel tank set up in the bed of a truck. He was arrested. The gas station in Colorado Springs lost a total of $410,000 worth of diesel fuel. More suspects are being identified.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO