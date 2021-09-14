CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Great Justin Fields Debate: Why Now? Why Not? Week 4 Expectations, Precedent, Free Agent Promises, More

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am a sucker for any and all Start Justin Fields! content. Brandt perfectly nails this, and on so many levels, too. “We need to move on from this you have to take him and wait. And people are still talking about Aaron Rodgers waited — 16 years ago. Tom Brady waited … 21 years ago. Patrick Mahomes waited … I’m starting to think the Chiefs cost themselves a Super Bowl run by benching him.”

