CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

International Day of the Programmer eBook Bundle: Free

moneytalksnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGive a gift to the programming enthusiasts in your life and save $88. Shop Now at Fanatical Tips Plus, you'll get a 20% off coupon that you can spend on any eBook Bundle at the Fanatical Store. Features Stephen Lott "Modern Python Cookbook" eBook Alexey Lyashko "Mastering Assembly Programming" eBook Alexandru Busuioc "The PHP Workshop" eBook.

www.moneytalksnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Neowin

Pay What You Want for the Linux eBook Bundle by Packt

Today's highlighted offer comes via our Online Courses section of the Neowin Deals store, where for a limited time you can Pay What You Want for the Complete Linux eBook Bundle. The 4-book guide to programming more powerfully and efficiently with Linux. Unlock the following eBooks with a bid over...
COMPUTERS
wccftech.com

Premium Java Programming Certification Bundle Is Up For A Massive Offer For Two Days

Learning programming can help you get ahead in your career. Even if you aren’t in the IT field, a little programming knowledge will only expand your skillset and help you land better jobs. Wccftech is offering a limited-time discount offer on the Premium Java Programming Certification Bundle. The offer will expire in a couple of days, so get your hands on it right away.
COMPUTERS
PCWorld

Train for a lucrative career as an AutoCAD programmer with this bundle

Architects and engineers all use AutoCAD on a near-daily basis. But the software is big and complex, and often needs to be customized — Which is where AutoCAD programmers come into play. Interested in pursuing an exciting career that offers a potential salary north of $80K? Then the Learn AutoCAD Programming Certification Bundle should be your next step.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Of The Programmer#Ebook#Coupon#Php#Cookbook
rekkerd.org

Zampler Sounds 909 Day Bundle: 131 drumkits, 554 loops, VST plugin & eBook

Zampler Sounds has announced the availability of the 909 Day Bundle, a collection of drum kits, a virtual drum instrument and a tutorial on drums & groove. The 909 Day Bundle provides a comprehensive collection of drums for Zampler and MPCs, a VST plugin for Win and Mac with 54 kits and 554 drumloops, as well as an 18-page eBook on using and creating drums and grooves.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

ETIHAD GUEST Members to Boost Their Miles With a New Programme Feature, Enabled by Points International

Etihad Guest, the award-winning loyalty programme of the UAE’s national airline, Etihad Airways, has launched a new programme feature, MilesBooster, powered by global leader in loyalty commerce, Points. Marketing Technology News: Climb Channel Solutions to Distribute MSP Solutions by…. MilesBooster lets members multiply miles they have earned from almost any...
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

If You Bought This on Amazon, Stop Using It Immediately, Authorities Say

When it comes to saving time and money, there are few online shopping destinations that offer the convenience and selection of Amazon. And for those ordering bulky home goods, the site is a game-changer, bringing those household necessities straight to your door without requiring a moving truck. Unfortunately, one popular home accessory sold on Amazon has just been recalled over the safety risk it presents to users. Read on to discover if you should be getting rid of this item now.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Python
IGN

Aussie Deals: Free Nioh Complete, Reduced EA RPGs, Metro Bundle, and More!

Thank God it's allegedly Friday! (Had to check—lockdown brain says every day is basically the same.) More escapism is clearly what's required in our lives, which is why I've tapped a bunch of "full franchise" sales on PC. Xbox fans can also score a ton of value from a Borderlands and AC triple pack. Lastly, Deathloop is lurking around the corner and looks amazing, so take advantage of the cheap pre-order opportunity.
VIDEO GAMES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Programmer’s Day: why is it celebrated and where did it come from?

The Programmer’s Day has as purpose recognize homework What do the Programming and Software Development workers, Who create solutions through code so that users can make use of the technologies that simplify their lives. In such a way, every September 13, they are honored for the work they do in technological development which is fundamental for him growth of a country.
SOFTWARE
The Hollywood Reporter

Apple’s New iPads Are on Sale When You Pre-Order at Amazon and Walmart

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re a student, a gamer, a budding filmmaker or an on-the-go entertainment enthusiast, now might be a good time to upgrade your old tablet. Apple’s latest iPad and iPad Mini are on sale on Amazon, and you can save up to $30 off if you pre-order before the devices officially debut Friday, Sept. 24. As of press time, the 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad with Wi-Fi is only $309 for the 64GB storage option (regularly $329) and $449 for 256GB (reg. $479) on...
ELECTRONICS
geekspin

OnePlus Labor Day sales continues with $120 off Pro bundle

Missed out on Labor Day sales? You still have a chance to grab a new OnePlus device with a discount as the company extends its sale prices. From now until September, users can get their hands on OnePlus 9-series devices bundled with the company’s latest true wireless headphones, the OnePlus Buds Pro.
ELECTRONICS
DFW Community News

NOLOalcohol.com, a New Beverage Marketplace Where Product Bundling Strategy Is All Set to Reduce the Retail Price of Alcohol-Free Spirits

Ascertaining a competitive edge in the Sober Industry, ArKay Non-Alcoholic Spirits are now easy on your pockets available exclusively on NOLOalcohol.com. (RestaurantNews.com) It was a rarity a few years ago for people to see non-alcoholic spirits in the market. With people not drinking alcohol for a myriad of reasons, suddenly non-alcoholic spirits have become widely accepted by the consumers. As the tables have turned, people are looking forward to embracing substitutes. The beverage industry is clamoring upon the idea of creating drinks that emulate the traditional taste of alcohol. Reynald Vito Grattagliano, the mastermind behind ArKay, launched its world first alcohol-free spirits range in the year 2011 and introduced 24 new flavors to allure the audience. Fast forward to 10 years, ArKay is growing and attaining a steep sales graph with each passing day. The company is ready to tackle every challenge coming in the sober industry, the first being the price of beverages introduced by ArKay and then combating with the competitor brands promoting non-alcoholic spirits with a certain amount of alcohol in them. In a bid to encourage mindful drinking amongst people and enjoy the true essence of social experience, NOLOalcohol.com a new beverage marketplace where product bundling strategy is all set to reduce the retail price of Arkay alcohol-free liquor collection from $50 to as low as $10. In comparison, the nearest competitors start at $26 and reach up to $36.
DRINKS
firstsportz.com

How to Get Phantom Microzrak Bundle in Free Fire faded wheel?

Garena has introduced a new Free Fire Fadel wheel today. Phantom Microzrak Bundle in Free Fire Faded wheel is the featured bundle in the event. This article will detail how players can get the new bundle from the Faded wheel. Free Fire offers a ton of cosmetics and the Luck...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Get some free games on Itch.io for International Talk Like a Pirate Day

To celebrate International Talk Like a Pirate Day, developer J. Kyle Pittman announced on Twitter that he is offering all of his commercial games for free to celebrate the holiday. This is what you’ll be able to get in the bundle. EPONYMOUS. A short narrative game with horror elements. In...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Best Deals on Amazon (September 2021)

We can’t believe it — best-selling bed sheets with 100,000 5-star Amazon reviews are just $24 today! Price: $23.99 You Save: $6.00 (20%) Buy Now Looking for the best deal on an Amazon device? Or perhaps you need something for your home? No matter what you’re looking for, Amazon should have a great deal for you. That’s exactly why we’ve put together this guide best deals on Amazon. You don’t necessarily have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to get awesome deals. In fact, Amazon always runs great deals on all kinds of its own products. But, third-party companies that sell on Amazon also offer...
SHOPPING
eteknix.com

AMD Bundle Offers Far Cry 6/RE: Village For Free – With A Pretty Big Catch!

It’s certainly not uncommon for graphics card manufacturers to try and boost their sales by offering free games as an incentive to consumers. It’s a well-established practice that’s been ongoing for at least 10 years and, by and large, if you are in the market for a new GPU, having the option of getting some fresh titles thrown in for nothing can (or at least could) play an important factor in your final decision. – With this in mind, therefore, it’s not exactly surprising to see that AMD has announced the launch of a new ‘Raise the Game’ bundle package. It does, however, come with one pretty huge caveat!
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

The Best Space Heaters for Staying Cozy on Those Chilly Fall and Winter Evenings

The best way to prepare for chilly weather is by investing in one of the best space heaters. Sure to be a favorite addition to any household, these handy devices will help keep you cozy and warm, even on the coldest of nights. Of course, winter is the most obvious time for using these reliable home-heating devices, but it’s a good idea to keep one on hand the rest of the year, too, just in case the temperature unexpectedly drops, and you could use a little burst of heat. A space heater does precisely what the name suggests — it is...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy