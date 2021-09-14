International Day of the Programmer eBook Bundle: Free

Ascertaining a competitive edge in the Sober Industry, ArKay Non-Alcoholic Spirits are now easy on your pockets available exclusively on NOLOalcohol.com. (RestaurantNews.com) It was a rarity a few years ago for people to see non-alcoholic spirits in the market. With people not drinking alcohol for a myriad of reasons, suddenly non-alcoholic spirits have become widely accepted by the consumers. As the tables have turned, people are looking forward to embracing substitutes. The beverage industry is clamoring upon the idea of creating drinks that emulate the traditional taste of alcohol. Reynald Vito Grattagliano, the mastermind behind ArKay, launched its world first alcohol-free spirits range in the year 2011 and introduced 24 new flavors to allure the audience. Fast forward to 10 years, ArKay is growing and attaining a steep sales graph with each passing day. The company is ready to tackle every challenge coming in the sober industry, the first being the price of beverages introduced by ArKay and then combating with the competitor brands promoting non-alcoholic spirits with a certain amount of alcohol in them. In a bid to encourage mindful drinking amongst people and enjoy the true essence of social experience, NOLOalcohol.com a new beverage marketplace where product bundling strategy is all set to reduce the retail price of Arkay alcohol-free liquor collection from $50 to as low as $10. In comparison, the nearest competitors start at $26 and reach up to $36.

DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO