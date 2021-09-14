Sesame Street Fire Safety Coloring Book: Free PDF

A groundbreaking new animated TV series called Alma's Way, about a 6-year-old Puerto Rican girl, is coming to PBS Kids — and it couldn't have happened without TV legend Sonia Manzano, who played Maria on Sesame Street for more than four decades. Several years ago, Sonia, who is Afro-Puerto Rican, was asked by PBS exec Linda Simensky to develop a Latinx-focused TV series for kids. Despite her initial trepidation about returning to children's programming, she agreed. "I would have rather stick a pin in my eye than do a kids' show," Sonia told POPSUGAR Latina, explaining that she didn't believe anything could live up to the work she had done on Sesame Street.
Comments / 0