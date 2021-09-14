CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Steelers fan claimed he trolled the Cleveland Browns so hard they blocked him on Twitter (but it's actually fake)

By Mike D. Sykes, II
 7 days ago
Editor’s Note: We reached out to the Cleveland Browns to verify the authenticity of these screenshots and they’ve confirmed they are, indeed, fake. We updated this story to reflect that.

Twitter, man. It’s the perfect place to talk trash about your most hated sports teams.

Nine times out of 10, they won’t actually see it. But if they do? And if they fall for it? Whew, boy. That’s what I like to call some beautiful internetting right there.

That’s what allegedly happened with this Steelers fan, Brian Campbell, who appeared to catch the Browns in a perfect troll based on a series of unverified screenshots.

OWEN 1. GET IT?!? BECAUSE THE BROWNS ARE 0-1. BECAUSE THEY LOST TO THE CHIEFS. WOW.

I’ll be honest with y’all. It took me a half-hour to fully understand this. But once I got it? WHEW did I get it.

Twitter absolutely lost it.

But as it often goes with things that get Twitter talking, the screenshots in question were actually fake. Mike Freeman of USA Today said, apparently, this isn’t real.

We also reached out to the Cleveland Browns to verify the authenticity of the screenshots and the team confirmed, as creative as this was, it is fake. This conversation never happened.

It’s so good we’re going to appreciate it anyway, though.

NBA 2K22 impressions: Does 2K22 live up to the hype?

