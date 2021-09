Microsoft does not want to call the employees back from the home office from October and does not name a new date. In view of the uncertainties associated with the pandemic, the buildings in the USA will only be properly opened again when it is certain, the US company explained. As soon as you have agreed on an appointment, you will announce the 30 days in advance and carry out a transition phase. You want to act flexibly and not dogmatically. At the same time, the hybrid work continues to be successful, according to surveys. But there is no guarantee that it will stay that way.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO