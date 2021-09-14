CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Topeka, KS

How Kansas Prisons Dodged A Delta COVID Surge After Getting Hit Hard Early In The Pandemic

By KCUR
kmuw.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kansas — Two out of every three Kansas inmates have had COVID-19 and Kansas saw the fifth-highest infection rate of prisoners in the country through the course of the pandemic. But when the Delta variant began driving up cases across the state, Kansas prisons largely avoided another surge because...

www.kmuw.org

Comments / 1

Related
CharlotteObserver.com

Hospitalized COVID patients nearly doubled in a month in NC as delta surge continues

North Carolina reported 3,790 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide on Wednesday, nearly double the number from a month ago. About a quarter of those hospitalized, 928 people, are being treated in intensive care units. That is slightly higher than during last winter’s surge, when on average 20% to 22% of the people hospitalized were in intensive care.
PUBLIC HEALTH
orlandoweekly.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease as Delta surge wanes

Florida reported an additional 12,288 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as the number of hospitalized patients continues to decrease, according to federal data. The state’s seven-day “moving” average as of Wednesday was 14,297 cases a day. As a comparison, the seven-day average on Aug. 8 was 20,084 cases, according to data posted on the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Marietta Daily Journal

US to supply COVID-19 drugs based on cases amid delta surge

The U.S. government plans to more directly control where COVID-19 antibody treatments are sent amid a surge in infections and hospitalizations in states with large pockets of unvaccinated people. Hospitals and other care providers will no longer be able to directly order monoclonal antibody therapies from distributors, according to a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Topeka, KS
Coronavirus
Local
Kansas COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Kansas Vaccines
Topeka, KS
Health
Topeka, KS
COVID-19 Vaccines
Topeka, KS
Vaccines
Kansas Public Radio

Here's a Glimmer of Hope That the Delta Surge in Kansas Is Slowing

When the delta variant arrived this summer, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Kansas skyrocketed. In just a few short months, hospitals went from serving about 100 coronavirus inpatients a day to treating 800 at a time. But, a month ago, hospitalizations leveled off and finally started sliding slightly downward. The state remains...
KANSAS STATE
city-countyobserver.com

New COVID-19 Guidelines Will Attempt To Slow Delta’s Surge

New COVID-19 Guidelines Will Attempt To Slow Delta’s Surge. INDIANAPOLIS—Indiana hospitals are becoming increasingly overwhelmed by the surge of COVID-19 delta variant cases, moving the governor to release a new set of guidelines Wednesday. As of Sept. 1, there were 4,735 new COVID-19 cases in the state, a daily average...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Kansans#The Marshall Project#The Covid Prison Project#Behind Bars Data Project#The Kansas News Service#Twitter#Kcur#Kansas Public Radio#Kmuw#High Plains Public Radio#Ksnewsservice Org
Idaho State Journal

'Hard to fathom': Inside an Idaho ICU amid COVID surge

Recently, a patient in Texas needed an intensive care unit bed. But this Idaho Falls hospital couldn’t give them one. “It’s hard to fathom how many hospitals are between that hospital in Texas and us. And how many ICU beds there are. It is alarming to see that you have to try that hard to find a place to be able to put the patient,” said Casey Jackman, Idaho Falls Community Hospital’s chief operating officer.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
UCLA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Scrubs Magazine

Meet the Doctors Refusing to Treat Unvaccinated Patients in Person

Meeting in person with unvaccinated individuals is a risk some providers are no longer willing to take. As the delta variant continues to thwart the country’s attempts to bring the pandemic to an end, some providers will no longer treat unvaccinated individuals in person. They say it can put their health at risk when the country needs all hands on deck.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KIMT

Minnesota COVID patients in ICU hits record high for 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units across Minnesota has climbed to more than 200 for the first time this year, fueling concerns from health officials about shrinking capacity at hospitals statewide. Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters on Wednesday that 718 patients are hospitalized...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

13 Minnesotans Among Dozens Infected In Salmonella Outbreak

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials say a salmonella outbreak first identified earlier this month has now affected dozens of people in 25 states, including 13 in Minnesota. In total, 127 people have been infected, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Only Texas has seen more infections than Minnesota, with 45. Wisconsin has recorded four cases. Eighteen people have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been recorded. Officials said it’s likely the true number of infections is much higher, since some people recover without being tested for salmonella, and recent illnesses may not have been reported yet. The CDC has not yet identified the source of the outbreak.   More On WCCO.com: ‘I Laid On The Floor And Just Bawled’: Minnesota TikTok Sensation, 79, Overwhelmed By Support After Scooter Breaks Looking To Trade In Your Old Vehicle? Now May Be The Best Time Ever To Do So Parents Of Immunocompromised Boy Told To Leave Restaurant, For Wearing Masks New Poll Shows Minneapolis Residents Support Charter Amendment Replacing Police
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy