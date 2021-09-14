CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

"The First Target is to Win Tomorrow" - Pep Guardiola Discusses Man City's Champions League Growth

By Adam Booker
CityXtra
CityXtra
 7 days ago

The Etihad club took their biggest step in the Champions League last season, reaching the final for the first time in the club's history.

However, the disappointing 1-0 loss to Premier League rivals Chelsea in Porto should serve as a lesson for the squad, according to Pep Guardiola.

The Manchester City boss has often mentioned that European pedigree is earned through decades of being apart of the Champions League and Europa League. Clubs like Barcelona, Liverpool, AC Milan, and others have participated in European competitions for some time now, and just 'know how to get it done'.

And while Manchester City have not achieved that European pedigree yet, Pep Guardiola firmly believes that the club is growing into their new role as a big European club.

"The most important thing for the club is we were always in this competition in the last years. We do really well, which is why we deserve to be there. After that, compete with the best teams in Europe," Guardiola said in his press conference ahead of the opening Champions League group stage game against RB Leipzig.

He continued, "It is not guaranteed that if you do a really bad Champions League season you're going to do a really bad Champions League season again and it is the same with the opposite. We have to regain to fight to deserve to be in the next stages."

"The first target is to win tomorrow, try to continue the rhythm and the way we played last season and the last three games, and see what happens. After, there is Southampton and then Chelsea, PSG and Liverpool. Hopefully they come back from the national teams as healthy as they go."

The Catalan manager will hope that the squad is prepared to build off of last season's milestone in European competitions, and better the outcome by finally capturing the famous 'big-ear' trophy.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

Related
CityXtra

Man City 'Considering' Move for Real Madrid Star - Pep Guardiola Believes Player is 'Ideal'

Pep Guardiola is a manager known for his love of midfielders, and the Catalan boss once quipped, “I would like to have a thousand midfield players in my squad.”. Guardiola currently has a plethora of top-quality midfielders at his disposal such as Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva. However, with the latter known to be eager to leave the club, the City coach would understandably wish to recruit a midfielder should Silva leave next summer.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
NBC Sports

Pep Guardiola lauds Manchester City win at Leicester

The reaction from Pep Guardiola after Manchester City beat Leicester City was upbeat, as the Spanish coach loved what he saw from his side. Bernardo Silva was the hero with his second half goal and City created so many chances, dominated most of the game and have made it three wins on the spin in the Premier League, and three clean sheets too.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola decide on striker situation

According to recent reports, Manchester City and manager Pep Guardiola have come to a decision on the striker situation at the Etihad. Currently, Manchester City only have one proper No.9, i.e. Gabriel Jesus, and hence have to play various players in that position. Players who have played in that position include Kevin De Bruyne, Ferran Torres, Phil Foden and even Raheem Sterling.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#Champions League Growth#Etihad#The Champions League#European#Europa League#Ac Milan#Rb Leipzig#Psg#Catalan
Tribal Football

Man City boss Guardiola: Wenger World Cup idea deserves discussion

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola supports Arsene Wenger's plan for the World Cup to be held every two years. Wenger has proposed a biennial World Cup, staging major tournaments every year, and heavily reducing mid-season international breaks. The former Arsenal manager expects his ideas to be formalised by FIFA by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Champions League power rankings: PSG and Man City favorites to win it

The start of the Champions League ushers the official start of big-time soccer across Europe. Here’s how the best teams rank going into Tuesday’s start of the group stage. The UEFA Champions League officially kicks off Tuesday with the group stage with a series of big games that includes Barcelona hosting Bayern Munich.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
CityXtra

"He Is Going To Die Managing Us", "Please Stay Forever!" - Plenty Of Man City Fans React To Hints Regarding Pep Guardiola's Future

Currently embarking on his 6th season, Pep Guardiola has managed Manchester City longer than any other side in his managerial career - including Barcelona, his boyhood club. Since joining the club in 2016, the Catalan has extended his contract twice and is current expected to remain in the managers seat until at least 2023. Speculation will continue on what's next, but at the moment, his real thinking is still unknown.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Guardiola urges Man City to build on winning form

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised his squad's commitment after they bounced back from a shaky start to their Premier League season with three successive wins. Title holders City suffered an opening day defeat at Tottenham Hotspur but responded with wins over Norwich City, Arsenal and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Man City legacy rests on Champions League glory admits Guardiola

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Pep Guardiola said Tuesday he accepts his Manchester City legacy hinges on whether he can deliver Champions League glory for the club after they fell at the final hurdle last season. The Premier League champions start their campaign against Bundesliga side RB Leipzig on Wednesday,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
152
Followers
2K+
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy