"The First Target is to Win Tomorrow" - Pep Guardiola Discusses Man City's Champions League Growth

The Etihad club took their biggest step in the Champions League last season, reaching the final for the first time in the club's history.

However, the disappointing 1-0 loss to Premier League rivals Chelsea in Porto should serve as a lesson for the squad, according to Pep Guardiola.

The Manchester City boss has often mentioned that European pedigree is earned through decades of being apart of the Champions League and Europa League. Clubs like Barcelona, Liverpool, AC Milan, and others have participated in European competitions for some time now, and just 'know how to get it done'.

And while Manchester City have not achieved that European pedigree yet, Pep Guardiola firmly believes that the club is growing into their new role as a big European club.

"The most important thing for the club is we were always in this competition in the last years. We do really well, which is why we deserve to be there. After that, compete with the best teams in Europe," Guardiola said in his press conference ahead of the opening Champions League group stage game against RB Leipzig.

He continued, "It is not guaranteed that if you do a really bad Champions League season you're going to do a really bad Champions League season again and it is the same with the opposite. We have to regain to fight to deserve to be in the next stages."

"The first target is to win tomorrow, try to continue the rhythm and the way we played last season and the last three games, and see what happens. After, there is Southampton and then Chelsea, PSG and Liverpool. Hopefully they come back from the national teams as healthy as they go."

The Catalan manager will hope that the squad is prepared to build off of last season's milestone in European competitions, and better the outcome by finally capturing the famous 'big-ear' trophy.

