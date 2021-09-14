CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bellingham, WA

Which Bellingham neighborhoods have the most trees? A new report gives answers and why it matters

By Ysabelle Kempe, The Bellingham Herald (Bellingham, Wash.)
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

Sep. 14—Bellingham just completed a crucial step in its efforts to protect and maintain its urban forests. In the final days of August, the city published a wealth of information regarding Bellingham's tree canopy cover, wildlife corridors and forest maturity and health. This marks the end of the first phase of the city's effort to develop an Urban Forestry Management Plan, which will guide future policies regarding Bellingham's trees.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bellingham, WA
Government
City
Vancouver, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Bellingham, WA
City
Tacoma, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Anderson

Comments / 0

Community Policy