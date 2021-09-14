'Suffering every single day'

BOSTON (CBS) – All students, faculty and staff at Massachusetts’ 15 community colleges will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by January, the presidents announced Monday. A total of 135,000 students attend Massachusetts community colleges each year. “While a significant number of students, faculty, and staff are already vaccinated or are in the process of becoming vaccinated, the fifteen colleges are seeking to increase the health and safety of the learning and working environment in light of the ongoing public health concerns and current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” the presidents said in a statement. “The Massachusetts Community Colleges are committed to ensuring vaccination status is not a barrier to students and will continue offering a range of virtual learning opportunities and services.” Anyone who wants to register for courses without in-person learning and who does not plan to come to campus for the spring semester will not be required to provide proof of vaccination. Bunker Hill, Bristol, Cape Cod, Berkshire, Greenfield, Holyoke, Massasoit, MassBay, Middlesex, Mount Wachusett, North Shore, Northern Essex, Quinsigamond, Roxbury, and Springfield Technical are the colleges impacted by the announcement.

EDUCATION ・ 6 HOURS AGO