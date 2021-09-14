CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Overreaction Tuesday: Falcons will finish with a top-five pick in 2022 NFL draft

By Alex Lord
sportstalkatl.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eagles were widely considered to be one of the worst teams before Week 1. Many even put them in the bottom five of the league because of Jalen Hurts‘s unproven play. Outside of the offensive and defensive lines, the Philadelphia roster is bare. There aren’t many position groups that spark optimism. Yet, they utterly embarrassed the Falcons in Week 1 — dominated from start to finish.

www.sportstalkatl.com

Comments / 0

Related
bleedinggreennation.com

More bad news for the Cowboys ahead of their Week 3 game against the Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2021 season isn’t off to a great start. Not long after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL Kickoff Game, news broke that they’d be losing two key starters in the near future. Starting wide receiver Michael Gallup was placed on injured reserve with the expectation he’ll miss three-to-five weeks. Starting right tackle La’el Collins, meanwhile, was hit with a five-game suspension that begins in Week 2.
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles trade veteran offensive lineman for 2022 pick swap

The Eagles traded veteran offensive lineman Matt Pryor to the Colts on Tuesday morning for a 2022 late-round pick swap. It seemed very likely that Pryor would not make the Eagles’ roster so they get something for him instead of just cutting him. Here are the terms of the deal:
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Eagles’ Crushing Injury News

The Philadelphia Eagles received some crushing injury news following their Week 2 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. According to multiple reports, veteran defensive lineman Brandon Graham is out for the year with a torn Achilles injury. Graham, 33, has been with the Eagles since 2010. The former first-round pick...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Brees
chatsports.com

Eagles Injury Report: Avonte Maddox newly added, 49ers get more bad news

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Thursday in advance of their Week 2 game against the San Francisco 49ers. Six players were LIMITED PARTICIPANTS: Rodney McLeod, Zach Ertz, Brandon Brooks, Avonte Maddox, Marcus Epps, and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. McLeod being limited for the second day in a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#Eagles#The Nfc South#Panthers#Packers#Steelers
sportstalkatl.com

Overreaction Tuesday: Falcons salary cap woes will keep them out of postseason for years

The Falcons could be in for a rude awakening if Terry Fontenot cannot replicate what he did in New Orleans by finding starting-caliber talent that nobody else wants. Falcons fans can also look forward to a disappointing season if the coaching is even remotely close to last year. This negative outlook is caused by just a few decisions from the former regime, namely Thomas Dimitroff.
NFL
NBC Philadelphia

Eagles Vs. Falcons: Overreacting to Birds' Week 1 Win in Atlanta

Eagles overreactions: A ruling on Sirianni after Week 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles football is back, and on Sunday we... actually had fun?! Wait, is that allowed?!. It's been a long time since Birds fans had something to root for and enjoy after the joyless 2020 season,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
lineups.com

NFL Week 1 FanDuel Cash Picks: Cardinals-Titans and Eagles-Falcons the Games to Target

Week 1 is finally upon us, which means the start of DFS Football through FanDuel, one of our favorite platforms for DFS and sports betting. FanDuel salaries have been available for several weeks, and there are several types of contests available, ranging from massive tournaments to smaller cash pools. In large GPP tournaments, you have to consider things like upside and ownership in building your lineup. However, in cash games, you can take the chalk options and build a lineup that you think will score the most points without considering ownership as heavily. The following are some of my favorite picks for each position for cash lineups on FanDuel this week.
NFL
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Texans surprise with QB choice at No. 1; Falcons select heir to Matt Ryan

The 2021-22 NFL season kicks off Thursday night between the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers and the Cowboys. A mock draft process with several hypotheticals is made even more complicated by the ongoing quarterback controversies. If Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and/or Deshaun Watson are traded in the offseason, it is going to shake up everything from league and mock draft perspectives. Today's mock draft exercise does not assume that any player is traded someplace in particular.
NFL
sportstalkatl.com

Falcons: A variety of game changers on both sides of the ball should be available in the 2022 NFL Draft

It’s way too early to talk about the draft unless you’re me. I wear my draft hat all year, and this class is pretty exciting. There isn’t much else to talk about after Sunday’s 32-6 beating, either. One of the main reasons I wanted to trade down in the 2021 Draft was to acquire an extra pick in the 2022 Draft. It’s a shame that the Falcons aren’t picking in the top-five in this draft (yet) because this group is deep at many positions of need for Atlanta. It’s too early for all of this, but the Falcons should have the opportunity to grab a star player at a position of need next April.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL odds, lines, picks, spreads, best bets, predictions for Week 2, 2021: Model backing Falcons, Bears

The Week 2 NFL schedule will get started with a divisional clash on Thursday and end with another one on Monday. The Giants and Washington will meet for the 179th time on Thursday Night Football as both teams look to avoid falling into 0-2 holes in the NFC East. Four days later, the Packers will host the Lions in a series that dates back to 1930 and has seen Green Bay win the last four. These two games have vastly different Week 2 NFL spreads at Caesars Sportsbook, as Washington is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest NFL odds, while the Packers are laying 10.5 points.
NFL
sportstalkatl.com

Falcons vs. Buccaneers preview: 5 things to know about Week 2

Buccaneers (-13.5) The Falcons are still missing a number of players on the IR, most notably Josh Andrews and Matt Gono, as the team struggles along the offensive front. Still, there were no players that went down in the Week 1 matchup with the Eagles. As of right now, the Buccaneers are the only one with a player set to be on the injury report — Jason Pierre-Paul, who was limited in practice on Wednesday.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy