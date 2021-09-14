Overreaction Tuesday: Falcons will finish with a top-five pick in 2022 NFL draft
The Eagles were widely considered to be one of the worst teams before Week 1. Many even put them in the bottom five of the league because of Jalen Hurts‘s unproven play. Outside of the offensive and defensive lines, the Philadelphia roster is bare. There aren’t many position groups that spark optimism. Yet, they utterly embarrassed the Falcons in Week 1 — dominated from start to finish.www.sportstalkatl.com
Comments / 0