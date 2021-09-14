Tactic Air Drone In-Depth Reviews 2021- Is It Still Good

REVIEW – I ride my motorcycle almost every weekend. I always do a safety check on my bike before I ride and make sure the tire pressures are set where they need to be. Unlike a car, a flat tire on the road can result in a very long wait for a tow, or even worse, a serious accident. Checking the tire pressure means multiple steps of work. First, I fire up my very loud air compressor, get my awesome tire pressure gauge and check the pressure in the front tire. If it is low, I add air, check the pressure again with the gauge and add more air. It is a back and forth process that often ends up with me letting out air to meet my required pressure in the tire. I then repeat that process for the rear tire. It really is not that bad, but the compressor is really loud, and firing it up at 7 am on a Saturday morning worries me that I may be waking up neighbors. So when the Cycplus A8 air inflator came up for review I jumped at the chance to see if I can keep the neighborhood quiet, and maybe eliminate some steps in my riding ritual.

