Christopher Nolan Exits Warner Bros. After Nearly Two Decades, New Film Set Up at Universal
Christopher Nolan is officially leaving Warner Bros. after 19 years. Deadline confirms the director’s next movie, a biographical drama about J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atom bomb, has landed at Universal Pictures. Since 2002’s “Memento” and through 2020’s “Tenet,” Nolan made all of his movies for Warner Bros. Nolan’s biggest films at Warner Bros. were his Batman films, with “The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises” both grossing over $1 billion worldwide for the studio.talesbuzz.com
