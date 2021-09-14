CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Why Tuesday's Volume Patterns Are So Important For The Major Indices

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe major indices closed surprisingly well on Monday. Although the initial morning gap-up did not hold, the Dow Jones (DIA) and the Russell 2000 (IWM) were able to make a comeback with support from IWM’s 50-DMA at $221.58 and the low of 8/19 at $347.31 for DIA. On the other...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

U.S. shares higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.00%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were higher at the close on Wednesday, as gains in the Oil & Gas , Financials and Consumer Services sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.00%, while the S&P 500 index climbed 0.95%, and the NASDAQ Composite index added 1.02%.
STOCKS
ShareCast

US open: Major indices reclaim some of yesterday's heavy losses

Wall Street stocks were in the green at the opening bell on Tuesday after yesterday's heavy sell-off. As of 1520 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.57% at 34,164.38, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both came out the gate 0.34% stronger at 4,372.67 and 14,764.45, respectively.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indices#Biotechnology#Price Level#Volume#Price Action#Dow Jones#Iwm#Dia#Qqq#Kre#Iyr#Xlp#Gld#Gold Trust#Xme#Uso#Tlt#Ishares
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks drift higher early Tuesday as Wall Street attempts to bounce back from Evergrande-inspired rout

U.S. stock indexes climbed Tuesday morning, trading modestly higher as the market tries to recover from the worst single day for the S&P 500 in more than four months, sparked partly by concerns about Chinese property developer Evergrande. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gains 0.4% at 34,091, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.4% to 4,374, while the Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.4% to 14,776. Concerns about financial contagion from Evergrande, a property developer with some $300 bilion in debt, came at a critical juncture, with several firms having warned, correctly, that September would be bumpy for U.S. equities after a smooth summer. It also comes as the Federal Reserve kicks off its two-day policy meeting later Tuesday.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Lucid Group stock rallies 13%, poised for best gain in nearly 5 months

Shares of Lucid Group Inc. rallied more than 13% in late trading Tuesday, headed for their highest close since July 1, when it closed at $27.72, and on pace for the largest one-day percent increase since April 26, when they rose more than 16%. The stock has gained for five straight sessions, advancing more than 40% in the period. Electric-car maker Lucid, which went public in July, has picked up a few nods from Wall Street analysts in recent days, including a buy rating from B. of A. Securities last week. Lucid shares have gained 170% this year, compared with gains of around 16% for the S&P 500 index.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

BBIG Stock News: Vinco Ventures Inc continues downward as bears remain in control

NASDAQ:BBIG dropped a further 7.01% on Tuesday as the broader markets recovered early but fell again late. Vinco Ventures’ subsidiary will distribute the first ever NFT movie soundtrack. It was another session in the red for meme stocks on Tuesday. NASDAQ:BBIG is clearly not providing a performance that many retail...
STOCKS
Footwear News

Market Volatility Continues as Stocks Rebound After Monday’s Steep Declines

The U.S. stock market has seen a rocky start to the fourth quarter as economic anxieties both close to home and overseas have struck during a historically volatile time of year. On Monday, several of the major averages clocked their worst days in months, with the S&P 500 dropping 1.7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declining 614 points, or 1.8%, and the Nasdaq dropping 2.2%. On Tuesday, however, all three regained some ground early as investors moved in to buy the dip and some experts cautioned that market-moving fears were likely overblown. But by 2:30 p.m., the Dow Jones Industrial Average was...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Biology
ShareCast

US close: Major indices end week in the red

Wall Street stocks closed lower on Friday as another week in what has been a volatile month for stocks drew to a close. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.48% at 34,584.88, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were both 0.91% weaker at 4,432.99 and 15,043.97, respectively.
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

What is the Market's View on CytoDyn Inc (CYDY) Stock's Price and Volume Trends Tuesday?

CytoDyn Inc (CYDY) stock is higher by 24.03% over the past week and gets a Bullish rating from InvestorsObserver Sentiment Indicator. Sentiment uses short term technical analysis to gauge whether a stock is desired by investors. As a technical indicator, it focuses on recent trends as opposed to the long term health of the underlying company. Updates for the company such as a earnings release can move the stock away from current trends. Changes in price are generally the best indicator of sentiment for a particular stock. At its core, a stock's trend indicates whether current market sentiment is bullish or bearish. Investors must be bullish if a stock is trending upward, and are bearish if a stock is moving down. InvestorsObserver's Sentiment Indicator factors in both price changes and variations in volume. An increase in volume usually means a current trend is stengthening, while a drop in volume tends to signal a reversal to the ongoing trend. Our system also uses the options market in order to receive additional signals on current sentiments. We take into account the ratio of calls and puts for a stock since options allow an investor to bet on future changes in price.
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

What is the Market's View on Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stock's Price and Volume Trends Tuesday?

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) stock has risen 3.32% over the past week and gets a Bullish rating from InvestorsObserver Sentiment Indicator. In investing, sentiment generally means whether or not a given security is in favor with investors. It is typically a pretty short-term metric that relies entirely on technical analysis. That means it doesn’t incorporate anything to do with the health or profitability of the underlying company. Changes in price are generally the best indicator of sentiment for a particular stock. At its core, a stock's trend indicates whether current market sentiment is bullish or bearish. Investors must be bullish if a stock is trending upward, and are bearish if a stock is moving down. InvestorsObserver's Sentiment Indicator factors in both price changes and variations in volume. An increase in volume usually means a current trend is stengthening, while a drop in volume tends to signal a reversal to the ongoing trend. Our system also uses the options market in order to receive additional signals on current sentiments. We take into account the ratio of calls and puts for a stock since options allow an investor to bet on future changes in price.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow rises over 400 points, adding to rally as Federal Reserve says reducing asset purchases 'may soon be warranted'

The Dow industrials and the broader market held onto early sharp gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged, as expected, and indicated that tapering of asset purchases "may soon be warranted," without providing specific details on timing and pace. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 449 points higher, or 1.3%, at 34,359, the S&P 500 index traded 1.2% up at 4,405, while the Nasdaq Composit Index advanced 1% at 14,895. The Fed decision will be followed by a news conference with Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Fed has been buying $80 billion worth of Treasurys and $40 billion worth of mortgage-backed securities each month since last summer to keep long-term interest rates low and spur demand. Since the summer, the Fed has been talking about slowing down the purchases. The central bank has been guarded, worried there could be a repeat of the "taper tantrum" that roiled global financial markets in 2013. The formal announcement could come at the November 2-3 meeting or December 14-15, economists said.
STOCKS
investing.com

S&P 500 Rallies, Avoids Tantrum Even as Fed Tees Up November Taper

Investing.com – The S&P 500 rallied Wednesday, shrugging off the Federal Reserve's signal that tapering of its bond purchases could get underway as soon as November. The S&P 500 rose 1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.1%, or 338 points, the Nasdaq climbed 1%. “If progress continues broadly as...
STOCKS
investing.com

Why Media and Realty Stocks Made Big Gains Yesterday

Investing.com -- Nifty Media index rallied by 13.6% and Nifty Realty by 8.5% yesterday despite the broader market index Nifty ended up making a small loss. So what drove these indices?. Nifty Media was clearly helped by the 32% jump in Zee Entertainment (NS: ZEE ) stock yesterday. Zee Entertainment...
STOCKS
investing.com

4 No-Brainer Mid-Cap Stocks to Invest in Right Now

Even though concerns over the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and the Evergrande liquidity crisis could keep the stock market under pressure in the near term, many expect the economy to remain resilient. As such, quality mid-cap stocks Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG), Dillard's (NYSE:DDS), and Atkore (ATKR) could deliver solid returns in the coming months. These stocks have an overall ‘Strong Buy’ rating and favorable value and growth grades in our proprietary rating system. Read on.The major U.S. stock market indexes declined significantly on September 20 on investors’ pessimism surrounding China’s Evergrande Group, which might be on the brink of default. The stock market’s volatility can also be attributed to uncertainty regarding the timing of the Federal Reserve’s tapering activities and the increase in COVID-19 cases.
STOCKS
investing.com

ARK's Cathie Wood says Wall Street not in a bubble

(Reuters) - Star stock picker Cathie Wood, head of ARK Invest, on Wednesday said she believed the U.S. stock market is not overvalued, and she talked up Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ), her largest holding. “We are not in a bubble, that I know," Wood said, speaking virtually at a Morningstar...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Dow Jones jumps 338 points as Fed signals tapering, rate hikes

U.S. stocks posted strong gains but finished off session highs Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled tapering would likely begin later this year and that interest rate hikes will start in 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 338 points, or 1% while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 High Growth Stocks to Buy Before They Explode

Chewy and GoPro have underperformed the broader tech sector this year. A jump in customer spending and the growth of the online pet retail market will be tailwinds for Chewy stock. GoPro's remarkable turnaround looks set to continue thanks to its direct-sales model and the growth of its subscription business.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy