Grant Gibson on moving on from Miss. St. loss

SUFFOLK, Va. -- George Pettaway is frank and does not mince words, and so he was being honest and blunt when he said North Carolina was not atop his list of schools as of a few months ago. However, a strong push by the Tar Heels coaching staff, bonding with players and visiting the campus, turned the tide for the Top247 running back, who announced his college decision Wednesday evening at Nansemond-Suffolk Academy.

SUFFOLK, VA ・ 9 HOURS AGO