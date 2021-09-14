Officials reportedly set to expand football signing limit, establish new max

The NCAA has reportedly moved closer to expanding the football signing class limit, in a move that comes with a one-year waiver. An updated change, as reported by Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, is that teams can replace any 7 players who enter the portal, even if they’re dismissed. However, those that leave for the NFL or retire can’t be replaced. The December signing period will be the key date for players entering the portal, and after up to 7 can be replaced.