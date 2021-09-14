Deathloop Heritage Gun | How to solve the Super Shifty Present Puzzle in Karl's Bay

Deathloop has finally been released, letting us get in on taking down targets and blasting our way through foes in a supernatural time loop setting. As Colt, you take on all different sorts of challenges from the most complex to the most practical (AKA the ones that can be solved with a bullet). As you’re traversing through Fristad Rock, the more adventurous of you may come across a room with a certain “Man Behind the Glass” sitting…behind some glass. The important part is that, after reuniting with our good friend Colt, he sets off the gas and shuts the door, preventing you from escaping. This may seem dire, and you may be quick to assume you’re screwed, but in fact, there’s a solution here. If you’re having trouble, here’s how you can complete the gas room puzzle and escape in Deathloop!

