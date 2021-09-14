CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deathloop Heritage Gun | How to solve the Super Shifty Present Puzzle in Karl's Bay

By James Billcliffe
vg247.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo one makes a shotgun quite like the Bethesda stable of studios, from Dishonored to Wolfenstein and Doom, Deathloop joins the party with the Heritage Gun, also known as the Super Shifty. Found in Karl’s Bay during the evening, the Super Shifty Heritage Gun is hidden behind one of Deathloop’s...

www.vg247.com

culturedvultures.com

Deathloop: How To Play As Julianna

Deathloop features two main characters: Colt and Julianna. Players will start off as Colt as he looks to break the loop before eventually unlocking the ability to play as Julianna. To play as Julianna in Deathloop, you must first have made about an hour or so’s worth of progress through...
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Deathloop Karl's Bay District Guide

Welcome to Blackreef Island in Deathloop. This new game from Arkane and Bethesda follows the story of Colt Vahn trapped in a looping day. Blackreef Island is made up of four different areas; The Complex, Fristad Rock, Updaam, and Karl's Bay. In this Deathloop Karl's Bay District Guide we'll go over at what times of day different Visionaries are present when you can collect important information, and what other opportunities might arise. This guide will remain as spoiler-free as possible for the larger storyline of Deathloop.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Deathloop: How to Sabotage Frank’s Fireworks & Which Answer Is Correct

Killing Deathloop’s Visionaries one by one is fine for collecting Slabs and Trinkets, but you won’t break the loop unless you can find a way to take out multiple targets in the same area. Finding a way to kill Frank without having to even visit his club is one step toward that goal. Here’s how to sabotage Frank’s fireworks and which answer is correct in Deathloop.
Twinfinite

Deathloop: How to Upgrade Weapons

Arkane Studios’ latest game puts a much heavier emphasis on combat than those of the past, and while the actual number of different weapons isn’t all that high, the option to tweak and change them adds a layer of progression to proceedings. Here’s how to upgrade weapons in Deathloop if you haven’t familiarized yourself with Trinkets and Infusing.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Jump Into DEATHLOOP Now and Solve Its Timeloop ‘Murder Puzzle’

If at first you don’t succeed… die, die again. What a great tagline! It succinctly introduces the concept of Deathloop, a game that will see you constantly reliving the same day to find answers. There are certainly some great games coming down the pipeline, many of them included in the latest gaming deals, and Deathloop is one of them.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Deathloop’s “Groundhog Day with guns” is the perfect elevation of Arkane’s artistry – Review

Somewhere in a frozen tundra is a man named Egor who does science experiments. He is a Visionary and is possessed with a strange and terrible power. I would very much like to kill him. The complication is that I need him not to be where he is and instead be somewhere completely different. Where he is just happens to be his lab, looking over information from a successful experiment earlier that day. Where I want him to be is a house party with eight other Visionaries so that I can murder them all at the same time.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

How to assassinate Harriet in Deathloop

At the top of your list, staging a ‘special seminar’ in the morning from a hangar in Karl’s Bay, is Harriet, probably your first target in Deathloop, and holder of the Nexus Slab which binds the fate of enemies together. While this is one of the more straightforward assassination assignments...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Deathloop: How to Complete the Gas Room Puzzle

Deathloop has finally been released, letting us get in on taking down targets and blasting our way through foes in a supernatural time loop setting. As Colt, you take on all different sorts of challenges from the most complex to the most practical (AKA the ones that can be solved with a bullet). As you’re traversing through Fristad Rock, the more adventurous of you may come across a room with a certain “Man Behind the Glass” sitting…behind some glass. The important part is that, after reuniting with our good friend Colt, he sets off the gas and shuts the door, preventing you from escaping. This may seem dire, and you may be quick to assume you’re screwed, but in fact, there’s a solution here. If you’re having trouble, here’s how you can complete the gas room puzzle and escape in Deathloop!
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Deathloop: How to access Otto’s workshop for Frank’s fireworks

Frank is one of your targets in Deathloop. There’s a quest step that allows you to make events progress to the point that this fireworks aficionado gets taken out by his own explosive devices. Here’s our Deathloop guide to help you with Frank’s fireworks, Otto’s workshop, the sabotage methods, and the “Ballad of Ramblin’ Frank” quest.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Deathloop: How to Find Fia & Charlie's Secret Meeting Place Location

With the core premise of Deathloop being to take out the eight Visionaries in one loop, you'll be doing everything you can to make it easy for yourself. During your adventure, you'll learn that Fia and Charlie have organised to meet at a secret location in Fristad Rock and you need to find out where. If you're struggling, we've got a guide on how to find the location for Fia and Charlie's secret meeting place in Deathloop.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to turn off Deathloop’s subtitles

In an immersive game such as Deathloop, it can be quite distracting to have subtitles hovering in front of the first-person action. The feature is certainly welcome as it allows gamers with disabilities and hearing problems to play the game too, but for the general consumer, it can be frustrating. Thankfully, you can turn them off.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Deathloop: How to solve the data cassette puzzle

As part of the Afternoon Delight Visionary Lead, you'll need to solve the Deathloop data cassette puzzle. Doing so will open Charlie and Fia's secret hideout, providing you with yet another way to kill both Deathloop Visionaries. The solution is randomised, but the way you solve it remains the same each time. With that in mind, let's get started.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Deathloop How to Get Nexus Slab – Kill Harriet Morse Fast in Karl’s Bay

The Nexus Slab is one of the more powerful slabs in Deathloop. It allows you to link enemies and hurt more than one of them at one time. The slab can be gotten by killing one of the Visionaries in the game. This guide will explain how to get the Nexus Slab in Deathloop and in the process kill Harriet Morse in Karl’s Bay.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Deathloop guide: Updaam glyph puzzle solution to open the safe

While you’re exploring the town of Updaam, you’re likely to stumble upon a map that someone left behind. It tells you about several glyphs that can be found all over the area. There’s also a safe that’s right next to it. Here’s our Deathloop guide to help you solve the Updaam glyph puzzle so you can open the safe.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Deathloop Gas Room Puzzle: How to escape the Boathouse trap in Fristad Rock

The boathouse in Fristad Rock holds one of the more devious traps in Deathloop. Inside is a gas chamber trap that has a puzzle players must solve quickly to survive. But, unlike with Harriet’s gas, players can’t force their way out of the situation. Instead, they must work to solve the gas room puzzle or die quickly.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Deathloop Queen of Riddles and all Yerhva quiz answers

The Deathloop Queen of Riddles side quest is one of the trickier and more deceptive parts of the game. Secret quizzes such as the Yerhva Quiz are common fare for Arkane games, but this one’s a bit different. Solving it takes a great deal of time and exploration, and at the end, you might find it wasn’t worth your time after all.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Deathloop: How to kill Harriet in the Karl’s Bay Hangar

Harriet will likely be the first visionary players go after in Deathloop, and killing her is the most challenging task up to this point in the game. It can be tough to figure out how to access Harriet’s Karl’s Bay lair, considering how many Eternalist goons are protecting her, but it’s rather simple once players get a good look at the area. The hangar hideout she’s located in might seem impenetrable at first, but there are several ways to get to her that we’ll cover below.
VIDEO GAMES

