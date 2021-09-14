NY judge blocks vaccine mandate for state healthcare workers

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — A New York district judge granted a temporary injunction Tuesday blocking the state from forcing health care workers to be vaccinated under a mandate. David Hurd, an appointee of former President Bill Clinton's, took issue with the states removal of the religious exemption and said the state Department of Health is also "barred from taking any action, disciplinary or otherwise, against the licensure, certification, residency, admitting privileges or other professional status or qualification ... of their seeking or having obtained a religious exemption from mandatory COVID-19 vaccine."