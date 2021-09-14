CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY judge blocks vaccine mandate for state healthcare workers

By Brian Brant
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (WCBS 880) — A New York district judge granted a temporary injunction Tuesday blocking the state from forcing health care workers to be vaccinated under a mandate. David Hurd, an appointee of former President Bill Clinton's, took issue with the states removal of the religious exemption and said the state Department of Health is also "barred from taking any action, disciplinary or otherwise, against the licensure, certification, residency, admitting privileges or other professional status or qualification ... of their seeking or having obtained a religious exemption from mandatory COVID-19 vaccine."

Chris Romeo
6d ago

There are just so many issues with "mandating" anyone to get the Covid 19 vaccination; most importantly, the rights issue. So, instead of trying to be do heavy handed and thinking you're all so mighty and powerful, how about you put the same effort into setting up a program for those who choose not to get vaccinated....just a thought...maybe having to get tested 2 or 3 times per week. I, personally cannot understand why,especially a person that works in health care wouldn't want to protect themselves as well as the people they serve. That is just my personal take on it.

Starfleet Command
6d ago

🔺☞ The FACT is, NO ONE should be subjected to these USELESS and CRIPPLING INJECTIONS . NO ONE . 🧐

Mika Woodcock
6d ago

I work in a health care facility and I don't come in contact with any patients so how is that far to mandate the vaccine for all employees in a health care facility it's not far

