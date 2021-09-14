CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Few surprises as Oregon starts 2022 election season quietly

By Gary A. Warner/Oregon Capital Bureau
 9 days ago
Oregon's official political season kicked off Thursday, Sept. 9.

After months of rumors and announcements, the secretary of state officially opened the window for candidates to file to run for office in 2022. Governor. U.S. Senator. Judges. District attorneys. Yamhill County Commissioner. A chance for incumbents and the politically ambitious to sign up for just about everything.

"Filings will start showing up on our website as they get approved and can be seen on our website under 'Who's Running for Office?'," Carla Axtman, communications director for Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bcV3U_0bvtuKO800 The first day has often been seen as a chance for candidates to throw down their marker first, a show of confidence to scare off potential challengers sitting on the fence over whether to run or not. Former Rep. Knute Buehler, R-Bend, filed on Sept. 7, 2017 — the first possible day — to run for governor in 2018. He followed up with an early fundraising blitz that left any primary challengers hustling to catch up. He won the primary and went on to run in the most expensive governor's race in state history, eventually losing to incumbent Gov. Kate Brown.

Despite expectations of a possible crowded field of candidates vying to run for the governor's seat that Brown has to vacate due to term limits, there were three candidates who filed on the first day, none among the political high-flyers rumored to be in the mix for the state's top job. Retired textile company operator Wilson Bright and customer care representative Michael Trimble — both Portland Democrats — and White City chiropractor Amber Richardson, a Republican, could claim the front of the race at least for a day.

There would be no Buehlers this year to make a big splash. It's a different time and a different race.

No big names — yet

While the election might say "go," political reality and yet another disruption in life caused by COVID-19 resulted in something short of a stampede. U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, has announced he will run for another six-year term. House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, wants to make the jump to the governor's job. Bureau of Labor and Industries Commissioner Val Hoyle has nixed rumors she will run for governor and wants another four years in her current job.

None signed up on Sept. 9. By 5 p.m., the site listed just 19 people filed: three candidates for governor, six candidates for district attorney of various counties, six running for circuit judgeships, two for commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries, and two Republicans who signed up for the race to face Wyden, Prineville Mayor Jason Beebe and Jo Rae Perkins of Albany, the unsuccessful GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IUJRT_0bvtuKO800 None of the biggest names who have either announced for office or are in the political rumor mills had officially jumped in.

So …what exactly happened?

On the official state Election Calendar, it was the first day to file to run for office in the May 2022 primaries. But in some ways the races started long ago and won't have a final field for several months.

The 60 House and 30 Senate seats are on hold until long-delayed maps can be approved to show candidates and voters exactly where they are running or voting. That could happen as early as late this month or as late as early next year.

And Oregon's six — up from five — congressional seats are also on hold until maps are available, even though the U.S. Constitution doesn't require members of Congress to be residents of their district, just the state.

Some candidates are in no hurry. The closing deadline is 180 days away, on March 8, 2022. For every Buehler who jumps in early to get an initial burst of attention and campaign money, there are many stories of candidates who waited until right before the deadline for a different kind of surprise, lulling opponents into thinking they have the race to themselves then signing up.

Potential candidates

The official candidate sign-up sheet is also only one of the ways candidates can test the waters for 2022. Dozens of potential candidates have a running start by filing to create campaign finance committees even before officially entering a race. Incumbents can wait to file updated "amendments" and those already in office looking to switch to a different race can often take all or most of their stored campaign cash with them when amending their fundraising statements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bQZre_0bvtuKO800 Already, 71 candidates for various offices have created candidate political action committees to gather cash for a 2022 race.

While the secretary of state may not allow candidates for the House and Senate to sign up for a specific district, candidates who want to take a guess can sign up to raise funds for a specific district, then switch when the final maps are approved by the Oregon Supreme Court.

Candidates for the U.S. Senate and U.S. House have to sign up to run with the state, but that is pretty much it. Fundraising is governed by the Federal Elections Commission. All five incumbents — four Democrats and one Republican — have committees, as have several potential challengers. Add in the U.S. Senate and more than 20 federal campaign finance committees for seats representing Oregon in Washington are trolling for dollars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M3OPu_0bvtuKO800 One of the ironies of the deadline is that the most notable news wasn't the 15 lesser-known candidates who said they were running, but one who said he wasn't. State Rep. Bill Post, R-Keizer, the former conservative talk show host turned House member, said he wouldn't be making a bid for a return to office next year.

"I don't believe the writers of our Oregon Constitution intended for 'citizen legislators' to stay in office for years and years but rather, to let the next citizen step up and serve," Post said in announcing his "retirement" from office.

There's likely to be a sizable list of people looking to step up to fill Post's spot if and when there is a seat with a district on a map to actually run for.

gwarner@eomediagroup.com

Clackamas Review

Metz, Liebman: Every voter in every state should vote by mail

Samuel Metz is a physician from Southwest Portland. Robert Liebman is a professor of sociology at Portland State University.Voting by mail scares politicians. But the scared politicians keeps changing. Today, Republican legislators fear that voting by mail will skew elections Democratic. Twenty-five years ago, however, Oregon's Democratic governor vetoed the Republican proposal to switch to voting by mail. He feared voting by mail would skew elections Republican. How the wheel turns. And keeps turning. This year, Vermont's Republican governor coaxed a partial vote-by-mail bill out of his legislature only over objections of skeptical Democrats. Now, with two decades of voting...
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Review

Demolition begins at former paper mill in Oregon City

Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde launches effort to restore its land at Willamette Falls habitat site for native fishTribal leaders and council members from the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde gathered alongside members of the Oregon City Commission on Tuesday to commemorate the first day of on-site demolition work at the former Blue Heron paper mill. The private event marked the beginning of a large-scale environmental restoration project in the works since Grand Ronde acquired the 23-acre site in 2019. Since then, the tribe has been developing remediation plans for the culturally significant land with the Oregon Department of Environmental...
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

Tootie Smith proposes vaccine mandate alternatives in resolution

Clackamas County board postpones further deliberation until Thursday, Sept. 23Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith on Tuesday proposed a resolution in anticipation of future COVID-19 vaccine requirements in Oregon, requesting state officials "immediately reevaluate" the terms of any mandates they intend to implement. After reviewing the resolution draft, county commissioners opted to revisit the issue at Thursday's business meeting due to disagreements over clarity and intent. In the resolution, originally drafted by Smith and county staff on Sept. 16, Smith reasons that potential state mandates of COVID-19 vaccinations could have a "detrimental impact on the delivery of health care, education, public...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Commissioner: Oregon City needs to help citizens in planning

Denyse McGriff: How should we level the playing field to involve more residents in the public involvement process?Oregon's land use planning laws begin with Goal 1. At its core, Goal 1 requires "the opportunity for citizens to be involved in all phases of the planning process." Each city and county must have a citizen involvement program that addresses: 1. Opportunities for widespread public involvement; 2. Effective two-way communication with the public; 3. The ability for the public to be involved in all phases of the planning process; 4. Making technical information easy to understand; A...
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

Goodrum: Businesses, households need broadband connection to succeed

Gioia Goodrum of McMinnville is the 2021 chair of the Oregon State Chamber of Commerce.As Oregonians continue to rebuild from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, our lawmakers in Washington must do everything in their power to help our economy and provide everyone with the same opportunities for success. Oregon's representatives can make significant positive progress in support of these goals by passing the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law. The U.S. Senate passed the bill with broad support — the House should not wait to move the bill and its crucial funding for broadband, roads, bridges and...
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

Mark Shull condemned for comparing COVID mandates, Holocaust

Community groups, Jewish Federation of Greater Portland decry Clackamas County commissioner's Facebook postClackamas County Commissioner Mark Shull is facing backlash after reposting a Facebook meme appearing to equate COVID-19 health and safety mandates to the subjugation faced by members of the Jewish faith during the Holocaust. Shull's actions come just three weeks after a Clackamas County employee was arrested after reportedly spray-painting a large Nazi swastika on the sidewalk next to a memorial for a Black man who died soon after attempting suicide while incarcerated at the Clackamas County Jail. Additionally, Shull posted the image days following the celebration of...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Oregon Rep. Schrader blocks Dems' plan to lower drug prices

U.S. Congressman Kurt Schrader could pose a key stumbling block as Democrats attempt to pass their $3.5 trillion Build Back better package. Oregon Congressman Kurt Schrader has staked out his opposition to a key portion of his fellow Democrats' $3.5 trillion social policy package. Rep. Schrader and two other Democrats joined Republicans in voting against a proposal to lower prescription drug prices during a meeting of the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Wednesday, Sept. 15, according to the New York Times. The Democratic plan, which would allow Medicare to directly negotiate with the pharmaceutical industry, later cleared a...
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Oregon redistricting shouldn't be decided in courtroom

Brian Fitzgerald: Democratic, Republican plans are too far apart on redrawing the mapsDemocrats and Republicans will not agree on Oregon redistricting; they are too far apart. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan will more than likely redraw the maps. While this is bad for Oregon, the Oregon GOP only has themselves to blame. Why? They did nothing to stop the rise of Shemia Fagan. I've lived in Happy Valley for four years, and a Republican has never knocked on my door, asking me to vote against Shemia Fagan. Not when she ran for the Oregon Senate. Not when she ran for secretary of state. You must ask people for their votes. The Oregon Republican Party needs to understand it is no longer the 1980s. The party is weak and inept. Instead of winning elections, they scream about losing. The world is against them. Want to know the GOP answer to Democratic redistricting? Lawsuits. The Republican Party lives in the courtroom these days. They have officially become the most litigious political party in American history. Brian Fitzgerald is a resident of Happy Valley. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

New U.S. attorney for Oregon will be nominated

U.S. senators, others nominate people to fill position left vacant by Billy Williams' resignation.Eight months after President Joe Biden was sworn into office, the Department of Justice is officially considering a nominee for the job of U.S. attorney for Oregon. U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams, appointed in 2017 by then-President Donald Trump, resigned Feb. 28 at Biden's request. Williams' tenure was marked by clashes with Portland and Bend officials over operations by federal officers in the cities. Acting U.S. Attorney Scott Asphaug has been in charge of the office over the past six months. Officially, candidates who want to be considered for the position can submit applications to a selection committee created by Oregon senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley. Among those under consideration are Deschutes County district attorney John Hummel, who has expressed interest in the position. Applicants should contact Elise Gaffney in Wyden's office at elise_gaffney@wyden.senate.gov by Sept. 30. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

COVID weekly case totals begin to decrease in Clackamas County

Positive patients in area are recovering at a faster rate than new cases are being recordedOne week after Clackamas County reached its peak COVID-19 case count of 1,094, weekly case totals have dropped for the first time since mid-July, the county's Public Health Division reported on Sept. 15. Per reports, the county stood at 982 total cases as of Sept. 11, indicating that the overall number of COVID-19-positive residents in the county is moving in a downward trend. However, county data shows the additional number of positive cases recorded weekly remains on the rise, indicating that COVID-19 patients in the...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Oregon City mayor needs to actually support inclusion

Mindy Redburn: Rachel Lyles Smith officially backs a diverse community but personally promotes exclusion of two groupsI am emailing as a concerned citizen of Oregon City. Recently the Newberg School Board voted to ban all signs and symbols (including flags) related to Black Lives Matter and Pride from school grounds and prohibit any staff or teachers from wearing anything related to BLM and Pride. This was quickly rescinded due to community outrage. An article about this was shared in a large Facebook group supporting the Newberg School Board's actions. Our Oregon City Mayor Rachel Lyles Smith liked and supported this...
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

Lawmakers shuffle redistricting plans as special session looms

Legislative plan must get a final vote by the end of September or courts could step in and draw state, federal districtsThe shape of the 2022 election could take a step forward Monday, Sept. 20, with a special session of the Legislature called by Gov. Kate Brown. While Brown can call a special session, she can determine neither its length nor its scope. But in making the announcement, Brown said she hoped it would be short and stick to approved new district maps to be used for legislative and congressional seats in time for the 2022 election. What exactly the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Clackamas Review

Former mayor: Oregon City needs end point on urban renewal

John Williams: We have little to show for 40 years and $60 million of spending public fundsForty years and $60 million of Oregon City Urban Renewal Agency spending, and what do we have to show for the OCURA's time and public money? A city hall, a train station, repairs at the old library, the fire station, street repairs and a Main Street "streetscape" (twice) are good public ventures, but they are public properties not paying any property taxes. Isn't OCURA's main goal to increase the city tax base? We are told we'll get our money back later from increased property...
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Citizen participation needed on ODOT tolling project

Lorely Miller of Oregon City: Help rally citizen support for initiative petition to get this on the ballotI just want to say thank you to Pamplin Media Group for your articles on the Oregon Tolling Project. It seems that this project is being slid in without an effort to allow for citizen participation in order to avoid opposition. This project will certainly affect our communities surrounding the toll placement in an adverse manner. I appreciate your effort to inform the public of what ODOT is doing with the help of our state legislators and county officials. The recent opinion piece by Paul Edgar was excellent information to share and it hopefully helps to rally citizen support for the initiative petition to get this toll project on the ballot for citizens to choose! Keep up the great work, Pamplin! We are counting on you when others refuse to inform! Lorely Miller is a resident of Oregon City. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Former councilor: Thank you, Mark Meek, for library funds

Neal Reisner: Gladstone's proposed working design is more than the allotted $6 million Clackamas County has budgetedI want to thank State Rep. Mark Meek for orchestrating additional funding for the Gladstone Library. As recently reported, the proposed working design is more than the allotted $6 million Clackamas County has budgeted. These additional funds from the state will be a big help. Along with appreciating Rep. Meek's support, I also would like to thank the Gladstone Community Library Planning Task Force for your support and work. Neal Reisner is a former Gladstone city councilor. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Oregon City staff try to prevent input from neighbors

Barclay Hills Neighborhood Chair Karla Laws: We won't be bullied into impractical, deceitful development.On Sept. 1 and 15, Oregon City commissioners heard from a large developer and city staff who attempted to block residents from being heard. Sixty units are being proposed on 4.3 acres near Singer Creek and historic Holmes House/Rose Farm. There'd be three-story units with three bathrooms and a garage, not affordable housing. Neighbors' concerns are environmental, traffic, parking, visibility, stormwater runoff, sewage capacity, pedestrian safety, value of their properties and congestion. What impact will this have on the Rose Farm, which is...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Former mayor: Oregon City promotes transparency with policies

Doug Neeley: City Commission should not have been surprised that planners inform developers of pending changes.During the Oregon City's City Commission meeting of Aug. 5, Oregon City resident and former Oregon City Planning Commission member Tom Geil chastised the Planning Department for informing developers, who had already submitted pre-applications, that a code change would be coming to the City Commission that might affect their application. Two of the developers then submitted their formal applications to be considered by the Planning Commission before the code change was made. Tom Geil accused the Planning Department of "chicanery" and the planning staff...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

North Clackamas Chamber delays event to honor inspiring women

Due to COVID-19 delta variant, business group offers additional six weeks for nominations.North Clackamas Chamber members are delaying their awards program for inspirational women, which was originally scheduled for October. Due to the delta variant and status of COVID-19, the program is now scheduled for noon to 1 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the Abernethy Center in Oregon City. Award nomination forms can be found at yourchamber.com and will be accepted through Oct. 15, an additional six weeks on the original deadline for nominations. Chamber officials are seeking nominations of women who had recent "high-level achievements" as executives and leaders...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County: Metro no longer offering $24M housing loan

Commissioners say funding advance beyond $5M is unlikely until the county reaches agreementClackamas County Commissioner Paul Savas on Tuesday, Sept. 14, announced Metro housing officials are not offering the county a $24 million funding advance for Supportive Housing Services, despite conflicting reports circulating throughout the county. "We have confirmed, despite information otherwise, that Metro is actually not offering Clackamas County a $24 million loan," Savas said during a policy meeting. Metro's advance would have been in place of a $24 million funding shortfall that the county faced following a delay in anticipated tax receipts from Measure 26-210, a business...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Review

