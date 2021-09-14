CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Companies Are So Desperate to Fill Jobs They're Getting Rid of Drug Tests

By Julia Glum
Money
Money
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TZuPt_0bvttVog00
Money; Getty Images

The global labor shortage has made work perks all but essential for companies scrambling to fill open roles. But in addition to promises of higher wages, flexible schedules and free college tuition for workers, one hurdle to getting a job is disappearing.

In a survey out Tuesday from staffing firm ManpowerGroup, 9% of employers worldwide said they are eliminating job screenings or drug tests in order to attract and retain talent.

Some 69% of employers worldwide are having trouble finding the people they need, with countries like India, Romania and Singapore reporting a particularly difficult time hiring. The poll results, which include data from over 45,000 employers from 43 countries and territories, underscores just how desperate companies are getting. While half of them are dangling monetary incentives, 20% are offering non-financial benefits like extra vacation days or, yes, the ability to do (certain) drugs in the employee's free time without worrying about repercussions.

Looking for Pet Insurance Coverage?

Pet insurance offers coverage for accidents, illnesses, injuries, and routine exams, allowing you to properly care for your loyal companion. Click on your state to see how you can protect your four-legged friend!

The drug screening landscape has been changing for years. In a 2011 survey from the Society for Human Resource Management, 57% of employers said they drug-tested all job candidates. Just under a third said they didn't partake in pre-employment drug testing.

But the movement to legalize marijuana has picked up steam since then, with 36 states allowing medical use and 18 states allowing recreational adult use. Now, that's coinciding with the hiring crunch in a major way: In a Current Consulting Group poll released last year, 36% of respondents who were planning to remove marijuana from their drug testing panels said it was because "we are experiencing delays and/or cannot fill positions due to high marijuana positives." It's only gotten harder since then for companies to find workers to hire due to a widespread worker shortage.

Perhaps the most notable company to adjust its drug policy recently is Amazon, which announced in June that it will no longer include weed in its screenings for roles not regulated by the U.S. Department of Transportation. (Amazon will still conduct impairment checks when employees are on the job and after accidents.)

"It’s archaic," attorney Brittany Robinson, who lost out on a job due to marijuana use, told The Chicago Tribune last month. "Society has caught up to the reality of smoking marijuana on your own time, and people don’t care ... we need laws and policies that stop putting people out of a job for petty reasons."

Regardless of how you feel about drug tests, the data confirms that it's a candidate's market. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. had a record 10.9 million job openings this past July. Companies will continue to do whatever they can to get qualified applicants, including toking up — er, taking up — drug-friendly policies.

Newsletter

Dollar Scholar

Still learning the basics of personal finance? Let us teach you the major money lessons you NEED to know. Get useful tips, expert advice and cute animals in your inbox every week.

By clicking "Sign Up" I agree to receive newsletters and promotions from Money and its partners. I agree to Money's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to the processing of my personal information.

Comments / 0

Related
ValueWalk

Fourth Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Finally Coming, But For Specific Workers

A fourth federal stimulus check is finally coming, but it’s not for everyone. These fourth coronavirus stimulus checks will cover specific workers who were hit hard by the pandemic. Such workers would get up to $600 stimulus checks as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program.
PUBLIC HEALTH
benefitspro.com

Employers' premium surcharges for unvaccinated employees could result in ACA penalties

Employers nationwide are considering vaccine incentives and potential penalties for workers who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19. Recent news coverage indicates that many employers across the country are considering levying premium surcharges for employees who participate in their company’s health care plan and choose to remain unvaccinated. There are many factors under consideration with these kinds of decisions, but there is a potential compliance and fiscal wrinkle that may not always be on radar – the Affordable Care Act (ACA) ramifications related to how those surcharges, or penalties, affect the affordability of an employer’s health plans.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Smoking Marijuana#Medical Marijuana#Manpowergroup#Current Consulting Group#The Chicago Tribune
Riverside Press Enterprise

Employers baffled as U.S. benefits end, jobs go begging

Emergency unemployment benefits in the U.S. expired two weeks ago, but employers who expected an increase in job applications are still largely waiting for them to roll in. Federal programs that had offered an extra $300 per week for jobless Americans, provided extended benefits for the long-term unemployed and gave special aid for the self-employed expired Sept. 6. Economists and companies expected a wave of interest from workers as the financial lifeline was pulled away, hoping it would provide the incentive to get back into the workplace.
ECONOMY
Fortune

U.S. workers are not okay—and employers are usually the last to know

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. When managers ask employees how they’re doing, chances are they’re not getting the whole story. A new report found that about 84% of employees report that they rarely mean it every time they say they’re “fine” or “good.”
MENTAL HEALTH
Indy100

The labour shortage is forcing companies to stop drug testing their employees

“The Great Resignation” is in full force, with U.S. employees quitting their jobs at higher rates than ever before. 65 per cent of employees were seeking new roles in August, while Microsoft predicted that over 40 percent of Americans would leave their positions by the end of 2021. Now, companies are desperate to win their workers back, eradicating antiquated workplace protocols to ensure employees stick around.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Amazon
northernstar.info

Keep pandemic-related benefit programs open

On Sept. 4, several federal benefit programs expired, leaving over 7 million people affected. Three out of four of these benefit programs were for pandemic relief. Although many places of employment have long returned to business, the COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet, so people should still be receiving those benefits if need be.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Amazon says 1 million workers applied for jobs this week

Amazon said Friday that 1 million people from around the world applied for jobs during a September 15 recruiting event held by the online retailer. The hiring push follows the company's announcement this week that it plans to hire 125,000 warehouse and transportation workers in the U.S., with those roles offering average starting wages of $18 an hour.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Seven percent of companies would fire employees who refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Vaccine mandates are picking up momentum in the U.S. Nearly half of companies are requiring or considering mandating COVID-19 vaccination for employees, and President Biden is set to announce Thursday that federal employees and contractors will need to be vaccinated. The President was also expected to go further, reportedly planning an executive order that would instruct all businesses with 100 or more workers to require their employees to either get vaccinated or face mandatory testing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Money

Money

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A personal finance publication since 1972, Money is a digital destination to help guide people to financial victories through up-to-date information, education, and tools.

 https://money.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy