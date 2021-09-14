Judge Dismisses Charges Against 3 ‘Love Has Won’ Cult Members

CRESTONE, Colo. (CBS4) – A judge in Saguache County has dismissed charges against three more members of the “Love Has Won” cult . A total of seven cult members were initially charged after the mummified body of their leader was found in April.

Deputies in Saguache County found Amy Carlson’s mummified body in a home in Crestone after a call from the father of a 2-year-old who said his son was being held in the home.

Tuesday morning’s cases involved Ryan Kramer, Jason Castillo and Sarah Randolph. Prosecutors told the judge they did not believe the charge of abuse of a corpse was constitutional in this case. The case against a fourth member, John Robertson, is expected to be dismissed Tuesday afternoon.

Carlson, who also went by Lia, started her foray into the world of Love Has Won in 2006, according to her family during an appearance on “Dr. Phil” in September 2020.

The cult seems to have first been founded in Crestone but it is believed that is not where Carlson died, even though that’s where her mummified body was found decorated with glitter and Christmas lights. Carlson had been ill for some time, and authorities say foul play is not suspected in her passing.

After Kramer and Karin Raymond were released from jail, they spoke with CBS4’s Rick Sallinger . When asked if they believed Carlson would be in reincarnated, they said they didn’t know but Kramer added, “Maybe she will come off a starship.”