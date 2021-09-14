CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consumer Confidential: If you're a coffee drinker, you really need to care about climate change

By David Lazarus, Los Angeles Times
Marietta Daily Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClimate change is such a massive problem, with such potentially catastrophic ramifications, many people have trouble getting their heads around the danger we face. So let's put things in simpler terms. Climate change means you'll be paying more for coffee, every day, for possibly the rest of your life. And...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Changing Climate#Coffee#Climate Science#U S Consumers#Michigan State University#New York University#Nestle#Folgers#Dunkin#The United Nations#The University Of Idaho#Uc Berkeley
