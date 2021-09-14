CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 16 Fall Groceries the Trader Joe’s Staff Is Most Excited About

By Mara Weinraub
The Kitchn
The Kitchn
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a months-long hiatus (okay, two), the latest episode of the Inside Trader Joe’s podcast dropped yesterday and, in a surprise to no one, it’s all about fall flavors. The episode is filled with fun facts (did you know people started asking, “When are the pumpkin products coming?” in July?) and a short detour into the art of “pumpkin thumping” (hollow-sounding = a good gourd). There’s plenty of pumpkin to go around; Mark and Tara, the hosts, guesstimate 75 products for the season. But the crew’s list of seasonal favorites also include other autumnal staples like apples, maple, butternut squash, and beyond. Trader Joe’s staffers name-dropped 16 standouts — let’s take a look.

