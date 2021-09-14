Socializing may improve older adults’ cognitive function in daily life
Socializing with others is important for mental health and well-being, and it may help improve cognition, as well — especially for older adults, according to new research. In a study led by Ruixue Zhaoyang, assistant research professor of the Center for Healthy Aging at Penn State, the researchers found that when adults between the ages of 70 and 90 reported more frequent, pleasant social interactions, they also had better cognitive performance on that day and the following two.scienceblog.com
