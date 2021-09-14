The Historic Myrtle Plantation In Louisiana Is Notoriously Haunted And We Dare You To Spend The Night

From Oak Alley’s majestic oak-lined entry to the vibrant colors of the San Francisco Plantation, every plantation in Louisiana has a distinct claim to fame. The Myrtles Plantation is no different, though it may not be one you’re wanting to dive into, since it’s known to be one of the most haunted plantations in the South.

Built in 1796 on a beautiful stretch of land in St. Francisville, the Myrtles Plantation has seen many owners over the years, but one resident seems to linger: the ghost of Chloe.

Today, the plantation has been converted into a bed and breakfast where you can spend your days enjoying the beautiful scenery and your nights out ghost hunting.

When it comes to a stay here, you have plenty of options.

The suites inside of the plantation are truly stunning.

But for a more private experience, the cottages are the way to go.

During the day, take advantage of the tours, where you'll learn all about the history (and mystery) of the plantation.

There's also a restaurant on the property where you can enjoy a delicious meal.

Restaurant 1796 has a menu full of Southern-inspired dishes that you're sure to love.

After your hearty meal, take a stroll through the property.

Whether you have a paranormal encounter or not, one thing is certain: you'll have a memorable stay.

While Chloe is not the only ghost that’s believed to be haunting the property, she is the most well-known. Chloe was a slave to the Woodruffs in the early 1800s. As the legend goes, Chloe was caught eavesdropping one evening and had her ear cut off as punishment. In an act of retaliation, Chloe baked a cake using oleander leaves, which are extremely poisonous. Her intention was to kill the master, but his wife and children ate the cake, succumbing to the poison. She was reportedly hanged by the other slaves and thrown into the Mississippi River.Be warned, you may just have a paranormal experience here.There are 18 different accommodations to choose from at the Myrtles.Made from cypress and pine, these rustic cottages each have their own private bathroom and two queen-sized beds.Be sure to take several photos along the way, you never know what you might capture...

