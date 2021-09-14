CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Historic Myrtle Plantation In Louisiana Is Notoriously Haunted And We Dare You To Spend The Night

By Jackie Ann
From Oak Alley’s majestic oak-lined entry to the vibrant colors of the San Francisco Plantation, every plantation in Louisiana has a distinct claim to fame. The Myrtles Plantation is no different, though it may not be one you’re wanting to dive into, since it’s known to be one of the most haunted plantations in the South.

Built in 1796 on a beautiful stretch of land in St. Francisville, the Myrtles Plantation has seen many owners over the years, but one resident seems to linger: the ghost of Chloe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=314swJ_0bvtqZEx00
The Myrtles Plantation/Facebook
While Chloe is not the only ghost that’s believed to be haunting the property, she is the most well-known. Chloe was a slave to the Woodruffs in the early 1800s. As the legend goes, Chloe was caught eavesdropping one evening and had her ear cut off as punishment. In an act of retaliation, Chloe baked a cake using oleander leaves, which are extremely poisonous. Her intention was to kill the master, but his wife and children ate the cake, succumbing to the poison. She was reportedly hanged by the other slaves and thrown into the Mississippi River.

Today, the plantation has been converted into a bed and breakfast where you can spend your days enjoying the beautiful scenery and your nights out ghost hunting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10fk9t_0bvtqZEx00
The Myrtles Plantation/Facebook
Be warned, you may just have a paranormal experience here.

When it comes to a stay here, you have plenty of options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8FDU_0bvtqZEx00
The Myrtles Plantation/Facebook
There are 18 different accommodations to choose from at the Myrtles.

The suites inside of the plantation are truly stunning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ejEo0_0bvtqZEx00
The Myrtles Plantation/Facebook

But for a more private experience, the cottages are the way to go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MlOA0_0bvtqZEx00
The Myrtles Plantation/Facebook
Made from cypress and pine, these rustic cottages each have their own private bathroom and two queen-sized beds.

During the day, take advantage of the tours, where you'll learn all about the history (and mystery) of the plantation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VHWvT_0bvtqZEx00
The Myrtles Plantation/Facebook

There's also a restaurant on the property where you can enjoy a delicious meal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2injHS_0bvtqZEx00
Restaurant 1796/Facebook

Restaurant 1796 has a menu full of Southern-inspired dishes that you're sure to love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ruBqV_0bvtqZEx00
Restaurant 1796/Facebook

After your hearty meal, take a stroll through the property.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OzPfv_0bvtqZEx00
The Myrtles Plantation/Facebook
Be sure to take several photos along the way, you never know what you might capture...

Whether you have a paranormal encounter or not, one thing is certain: you'll have a memorable stay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b5VhT_0bvtqZEx00
The Myrtles Plantation/Facebook

For rates and availability, head over to the Myrtles Plantation website .

If you’ve ever visited the Myrtles Plantation, share your experience with us in the comments below!

