The latest on the drama with Nielsen. Plus: TNT announced its full NHL cast this week; Premier League rights are expected to hit the open market; and more. The push for a new measurement system to challenge Nielsen is “likely” to include media-buying agencies and “even a few advertisers,” Variety reported Wednesday. Per the report, executives with both media and advertising companies have coalesced around the belief that “lending support to a rival measurement operation” may be the only way to prod Nielsen into making their desired changes. Notably, those changes are largely focused on Nielsen’s inability to sufficiently account for viewership on streaming platforms, rather than the COVID-19 related undercounting of viewership for which Nielsen recently lost its accreditation. [Variety 9.15]

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 DAYS AGO