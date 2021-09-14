CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard Stern slams Joe Rogan, tells skeptics to get vaccinated or leave the country

By Christie D'Zurilla, Los Angeles Times
Marietta Daily Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Howard Stern has had it with COVID-19 vaccine skeptics, and all the hate mail in the world isn’t going to change his mind. And he’s ticked at popular podcast host Joe Rogan for supporting what he called anti-vax “nonsense.”. At issue for Stern was Rogan’s use of...

