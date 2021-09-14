CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

The First Woman to Ever Get a Pilot’s License was from Michigan

By Bobby Guy
1049 The Edge
1049 The Edge
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Harriet Quimby was born in Coldwater and grew up in northern Michigan. She would soar to fame as a pioneering pilot and Hollywood actress before her tragic end. As the National Aviation Hall of Fame enshrined Harriet Quimby, they declared, "She was as bold and tenacious as she was beautiful." Quimby built a larger than life persona as not only the first American woman to be granted a pilot's license, but also the first female to fly across the English Channel.

1049theedge.com

Comments / 0

Related
1049 The Edge

Hundreds of Fish In Michigan Have Died From Herpes

Sometimes you'll stumble on a story that you almost think is a joke, that comes from The Onion or maybe Hard Times. Then you see it's from a reputable news source and you start to wonder what the heck you're reading. This happened to me recently as a news story broke out about by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Apparently, hundreds of common carp deaths in Lake Orion that took place earlier this Summer are being linked to koi herpesvirus.
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

Ghost and Volbeat Coming to Grand Rapids Next Year

Ghost and Volbeat have announced a 2022 co-headlining tour - and they're coming to Grand Rapids!. The the 26-city tour kicks off on January 25 and runs through March 3. Ghost and Volbeat, along with guests Twin Temple, will be rocking Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Arcadia Township, MI
State
California State
City
Coldwater, MI
City
Manistee, MI
1049 The Edge

Jim Breuer Not Performing in MI Due To COVID Vaccine Mandate

Jim Breuer will no longer be performing at a Michigan venue because of vaccine mandates. On Friday, comedian and 'Saturday Night Live' alumni Jim Breuer, announced the cancellation of two shows that he had previously booked. One of those shows was at the Royal Oak Music Theatre in Royal. The reason he decided to cancel the shows was that the venue, which is run by AEG Live, is requiring all guests have proof of vaccination to attend the show.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harriet Quimby
1049 The Edge

Michigan and Ohio Among Deadliest States by Animal Attacks

The animals that we really have to worry about will surprise you. Michigan and Ohio are full of both adorable and dangerous wild animals. It's not unusual to see deer, multiple breeds of bear, wolves, coyotes, raccoons, snakes, and even cougars in these two Midwest states. A recent study crunching CDC numbers of the most deaths by animal attack per state placed the Wolverine and Buckeye states in the top 10. But that is not the most surprising "death by animal" fact you're about to learn. Let's start with the numbers according to outforia.com.
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

People In Michigan Are Spotting Rainbow Clouds: What Are They?

There is a strange phenomena that people in Michigan have been spotting lately and it's got a lot of people generally curious. I personally have never seen a rainbow cloud, or cloud iridescence phenomenon before, but there are lots of people who have been sharing pictures, and most recently to news stations in Michigan. With the help of meteorologists, we now know what these strange "rainbow clouds" are and how they're created. It usually happens in altocumulus, cirrocumulus, lenticular and cirrus clouds, but how do they become rainbow colored?
ASTRONOMY
1049 The Edge

Alleged Detroit Homeless Panhandlers Seen Getting Into Brand New Vehicle

It's true that every panhandler you see asking for change or any kind of money has their own story, and that just because they may seem to have it together sometimes, things personally may not be going as well as it appears. that could be the case for two Detroit panhandlers who were recently video taped by a man in Detroit, seen hopping into what looks to be a brand new car. In the video you can hear the man conversing with a woman about the two men, who they see on the same street corner everyday:
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Motion Pictures#Common Sense#Pilot#American#Aero Club Of America#The English Channel
1049 The Edge

Michigan’s “Big Bright Light Show” Announces 2021 Date

I know what you're probably saying. "Why are you talking about Christmas light shows when we haven't even reached Halloween yet, let alone Fall?" Well, because, that's why. Seriously though this one is worth writing about. The city of Rochester, Michigan is host to a lot of famed events including their holiday parade which is broadcast live on television. But it's their Lagniappe & Big Bright Light Show that dazzles travelers and Rochester/ Rochester hills citizens every year.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Facebook
1049 The Edge

Detroit Announces Frankenfest 2021 Halloween Art & Horror Festival

Detroit has a new Halloween art and horror themed festival that will be taking place in mid-September and already it seems like it will be a major success. Frankenfest 2021 is a new festival showcasing mad, magical and mystical artwork and exhibits from the areas most intriguing vendors along with literary guests, haunt aficionados and paranormal experts comes to this unique one-day event at Detroit’s Historic Fort Wayne.
DETROIT, MI
1049 The Edge

Walk the Mackinac Bridge in Less Than a Minute [Video]

See time-lapse video of 21,000+ Michiganders continuing the time-honored tradition of walking the Mighty Mac on Labor Day. Since 1958, Michigan has marked the Labor Day weekend with a march across the Mackinac Bridge. The unofficial end of summer rite of passage was missed for the first and only time in 2020. Between 25,000 and 30,000 people have participated in recent years, and while overall numbers were down in 2021, organizers and participants were elated.
POLITICS
1049 The Edge

Kalamazoo Growlers Have a Secret to Their TikTok Success

There is one small reason the Kalamazoo Growlers are getting millions of views. The Growlers played their first game in May of 2014. Since then, they have weathered lots of...well...weather. Homer Stryker Field has had a rough time with flooding over the last 7 years. However, kayaking in the ball field isn't the thing that has made the team blow up on TikTok. The main ingredient in their secret sauce is without a doubt the moments when their young coach causes a commotion with the ump.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1049 The Edge

1049 The Edge

Battle Creek, MI
963
Followers
1K+
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

1049 The Edge plays the best alternative and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1049theedge.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy