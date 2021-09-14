Powers to lead Chamber sponsorship initiative

Kelli Powers, president of Decatur Morgan Hospital, will lead the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Total Resource Campaign this year.

The campaign, a seven-week initiative where chamber members seek presenting sponsors for the chamber’s annual programs and events, begins Sept. 28.

TRC volunteers will be contacting local businesses about the possibility of sponsoring events like Women in Business and the state of the city, county and state breakfasts.

For more information about TRC or to serve as a volunteer team member, call Chamber CFO and TRC Coordinator Denice Marco at 256-353-5312.