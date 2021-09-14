CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Giants need to help Daniel Jones with smarter play-calling at Washington

By Pat Leonard, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 7 days ago

If Daniel Jones is going to be held to a make-or-break third year standard, the Giants’ play-calling needs to help him. Sunday’s first offensive drive demonstrated that sometimes there may be forces working against him.

Joe Judge, Jason Garrett and the Giants’ offensive staff can’t repeat mistakes like this on Thursday night at Washington.

On the Giants’ third play against Denver from their own 28-yard line, Jones alertly launched a 42-yard pass down the right sideline to Darius Slayton after the Broncos had jumped offsides.

That gave the Giants 1st and 10 on Denver’s 30-yard line.

The next play call was inexplicable: a left-to-right jet sweep to Kadarius Toney, on the rookie first-rounder’s first career snap, running directly into the NFL’s active sack leader, Broncos edge Von Miller.

Six-yard loss. Someone missed their block on Miller, seemingly tight end Kyle Rudolph. Now they were out of field goal range.

Then right guard Will Hernandez got smoked off the line on 2nd and 16 by Broncos end Dre’Mont Jones, caving in a Devontae Booker run for a 2-yard loss.

Then Jones and Sterling Shepard failed to connect on a messy third-down incompletion. Punt. No points.

This is how teams lose games.

Judge’s explanation of the play call appeared to indicate it was part of the script.

“We knew what the play call was going into the game,” the head coach said postgame. “We talked through the opening script and the things we wanted to run early. Things aren’t necessarily run in a direct order, A-B-C, but we know the plays we want to factor in early to kind of go ahead and get certain guys involved.”

Still, situationally, the Toney play call was illogical and set up to fail. It was a bad decision given the Giants’ field position, given a struggling offense’s need for early points and confidence, given a hundred other reasons.

Jones, frankly, should have changed the play at the line. If he wants to take command in his third NFL season, he can’t be a bystander when bad play calls come in.

Although it’s not clear if Jones had the ability to change that play call at the line, since it was part of the early game script. Jones wouldn’t answer on Tuesday whether he had another play in his helmet for that down.

“There’s certain plays through the game that we can check and get into certain looks and make sure we’re in a good look for what we want to run,” Jones said. “But those are different plays here and there so I gotta do a good job seeing it and make sure we’re good to go.”

His turnover-prone play in the red zone remains a major concern, too, after his third-quarter fumble.

He was far from perfect, given a 49.0 QBR rating out of 100 by ESPN Stats & Info, ranked 18th among quarterbacks in Week 1.

But he had started the season opener with a great throw to put the Giants in scoring range and the coaching, not the QB’s play, backed them out of it.

That’s just unacceptable.

JUDGE HOPEFUL ON ENGRAM

Tight end Evan Engram (left calf) was projected as a non-participant in Tuesday’s walkthrough practice, but Judge was optimistic he could make his season debut Thursday.

“I hope so,” the coach said.

Saquon Barkley (right knee) was limited but is expected to play.

Left guard Shane Lemieux (knee) wasn’t at practice, and it looks like the Giants are going to shuffle their starting five. Center Nick Gates and Ben Bredeson are options at guard. Center Billy Price could enter the fold, too.

LB Cam Brown (hamstring), exclusively a special teamer, was also a non-participant.

PICK GOES BACK, PRACTICE SQUAD SET

The Carolina Panthers cut kicker Ryan Santoso on Tuesday, so the Panthers will keep the conditional seventh-round pick they had agreed to send the Giants in a trade if Santoso had stuck on the team.

The Giants’ Week 2 practice squad protections are WR/KR C.J. Board, C Matt Skura, TE Chris Myarick and DT David Moa. Their Week 1 protections had been Moa, Myarick and TE Ryan Izzo.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Giants Wide Receiver Sends Clear Message About Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones has made a handful of impressive plays in his first three years with the New York Giants. Unfortunately, he has proven since entering the NFL that he’s a turnover-prone quarterback. Last week, Jones had the 40th turnover of his career. All he needed was 28 NFL games to...
NFL
USA Today

More of the same from Giants and QB Daniel Jones in loss against Broncos

EAST RUTHERFORD - The Giants are still searching for the secret to winning, mostly due to the fact they have yet to figure out how to stop themselves from losing. A Daniel Jones turnover in the third quarter to squash a rally. A defense that just can't get off the...
NFL
wmleader.com

Inside tight-knit sports family of Giants’ Daniel Jones

The scene is vivid enough to be pulled straight from a sitcom: Four 20-something siblings all temporarily living together again in the Jones family home in Charlotte, N.C., at the start of the COVID-19 quarantine. Rebecca, Bates and Ruthie all have experience with the demands of a high-level athlete, but it’s still funny to them when food is eaten on the go because Daniel — the Giants quarterback — needs space for his laptop and spread-out papers.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FanSided

Giants shifting around protection for Daniel Jones already is a bad look

The New York Giants are changing up their offensive line ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Washington Football Team. It took just one week for the Giants to decide their offensive line needed a change. Going into Thursday’s game against Washington, New York is set to promote center Billy...
NFL
chatsports.com

Giants’ Jason Garrett beating Daniel Jones in ‘nut-cutting time’ competitions

Quarterback Daniel Jones and Offensive Coordinator, Jason Garrett walk off the field after Giants practice, in East Rutherford. Wednesday, July 28, 2021 Giants. The NY Giants need much more from Daniel Jones during ‘nut-cutting time’ during his third NFL season. Long after most of the NY Giants players head back...
NFL
NBC Washington

Daniel Jones Downplays Sideline Discussion With Kenny Golladay Vs. Washington

Daniel Jones downplays heated discussion with Golladay vs. WFT originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Something was on Giants receiver Kenny Golladay's nerves in the final minutes of his team's loss to the Washington Football Team Thursday night. Following a bad interception by Taylor Heinicke in his own territory, the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Von Miller
Person
Ryan Santoso
FanSided

Giants need much more from Daniel Jones to contend in NFC

The most important thing the New York Giants must accomplish in 2021 is evaluating whether Daniel Jones has what it takes to be one of the NFL’s elite franchise quarterbacks. Daniel Jones makes the kind of leap in his third NFL season that Josh Allen did in his second for the Buffalo Bills, and guides a suddenly high-priced roster back to the NFL Playoffs for just the second time in nine seasons.
NFL
Daily News

Giants silver lining: Daniel Jones and Kenny Golladay develop late chemistry

Kenny Golladay’s late-game surge undoubtedly was the biggest positive the Giants could take out of Sunday’s disappointing loss to the Broncos. “I feel like the big plays that we did make, that can show you what this offense can really do,” Golladay said Monday afternoon. Daniel Jones certainly thought Golladay’s three catches for 47 yards in the second half represented a silver lining, turning ...
NFL
FanSided

Daniel Jones is off to another rough start with the Giants

Daniel Jones has to get it turned around if he wants to remain the New York Giants’ starter. While the score was closer than the game indicated, the New York Giants cannot be overly thrilled with what they saw out of third-year starting quarterback Daniel Jones in Week 1. On...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Panthers#Dre Mont Jones#American Football#Broncos#Sterling Shepard#Qbr#Espn Stats Info#Wr Kr C J Board#Dt David#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
chatsports.com

Daniel Jones highly anticipates return of Giants' big weapon Saquon Barkley

Daniel Jones rattled off all the things you’d expect to hear about Saquon Barkley. Diverse skill set. Runs hard. Catches the ball well. Everything that made the running back one of the most electric and popular players in the NFL since he was picked second overall by the Giants. "When...
NFL
New York Post

Daniel Jones will pay the consequences if Giants don’t start winning

Daniel Jones has the physical skill to be a successful NFL quarterback, of that there is little doubt. He has the size, the arm and the athleticism to win games, and yet, strangely enough, he does not win them. The good news this week for Giants fans? Jones is 4-0...
NFL
WSB Radio

Giants' Jones looks to extend unbeaten streak vs. Washington

LANDOVER, Md. — (AP) — Even if Daniel Jones knows why he has been so successful in his career against Washington, the New York Giants quarterback wants no part of sharing that insight. Each game is different, Jones insists, yet he's 4-0 against Washington and 4-19 against the rest of...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Daniel Jones Downplays Video of Kenny Golladay Appearing to Yell at Giants QB

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay appeared to be yelling at Daniel Jones on the sidelines during Thursday's 30-29 loss to the Washington Football Team, but the quarterback downplayed the interaction. "I think he was frustrated at the situation," Jones told reporters. "I don't think it was to me...
NFL
CBS Sports

Here's why Daniel Jones and the Giants might have reason to be confident against Washington in Week 2

The Giants stumbled out of the gate in Week 1, falling 27-13 to the Broncos in yet another underwhelming performance for quarterback Daniel Jones, who's in a make-or-break season as New York's signal-caller. Things probably won't get much easier on Thursday night, when the G-Men kick off Week 2 by visiting the Washington Football Team, which boasts one of the NFL's most respected defenses. But there's one reason Big Blue just might have reason to be confident hitting the road on a short week: Washington is one of the few teams against which Daniel Jones has thrived.
NFL
247Sports

Daniel Jones: New York Giants QB touchdown run called back due to penalty

It almost happened. Daniel Jones ran for a long touchdown in what would be considered a Thursday Night Football redemption story after last year’s gaff where he tripped on a would-be runaway touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. On Thursday, facing the Washington Football Team, Jones ran for a 58-yard touchdown...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Daniel Jones, Adoree' Jackson were highest-graded Giants in Week 2

The New York Giants fell in heartbreaking fashion to the Washington Football Team on Thursday night, dropping their record to 0-2 on the season. As the losing continues, frustration across the organization is beginning to grow. Players are griping with each other and the coaches, fans are calling for heads and somewhere, John Mara is probably throwing chairs.
NFL
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy