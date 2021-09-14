CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy's Humble Burger Farm - Cinematic Teaser Trailer

IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the creepy trailer for the upcoming first-person horror cooking game, Happy's Humble Burger Farm. In Happy's Humble Burger Farm, manage the entire establishment, uncover the secrets of the franchise and your own existence in Story Mode or unlock the Endless Mode for a non-stop cooking experience, and more. Happy's Humble Burger Farm is heading to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and Steam in Q4 2021.

